OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has issued a temporary halt on removals to Israel and to Lebanon. This measure is being taken due to the volatile and unpredictable hostilities in the Middle East.

The current conflict in Israel and Lebanon is creating broad and generalized risks to the entire civilian population that extend beyond specific targeted actions, with both countries reporting civilian fatalities and injuries.

The temporary halt, known as an Administrative Deferral of Removals (ADR), is imposed pursuant to paragraph 230(1)(c) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, on countries that are considered unsafe due to conditions such as environmental disasters or violence.

The ADR does not apply to individuals who are inadmissible on grounds of criminality, serious criminality, international or human rights violations, organized crime, or security.

Once the situation in Israel and in Lebanon stabilizes and the circumstances no longer pose a generalized risk to the entire civilian population, the ADR will be lifted and the CBSA will resume removals for individuals who are inadmissible to Canada and have a removal order that is enforceable.

Quick Facts

The CBSA has a legal obligation to remove inadmissible people as soon as possible. Everyone ordered removed from Canada is entitled to due process before the law. Once individuals have exhausted all legal avenues of appeal, they are expected to leave Canada or be removed.

In 2025, the CBSA removed over 22,500 inadmissible persons and is currently removing approximately 400 inadmissible individuals every week. Through Canada's Border Plan, $30.4 million was allocated to strengthen the CBSA's capacity to complete 20,000 removals annually this fiscal year and in 2026–2027.

There are currently 16 ADRs in place for countries around the world. This list is available on the CBSA website: Arrests, detentions and removals - Removal from Canada.

