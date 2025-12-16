OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) highlights results and accomplishments in the province of Saskatchewan for the period between January 1 and October 31, 2025.

Overview

The CBSA plays a critical role supporting the economy and security of Canada. We enforce laws at our border to protect Canada and facilitate the flow of travellers and goods to keep our economy strong. We intercept illegal drugs, guns, and weapons and prevent them from entering or leaving the country. We remove people who should not be in Canada, including those involved in terrorism, organized crime, and war crimes. We promote Canadian business by administering trade legislation and agreements and collect applicable duties and taxes on imported goods. The CBSA operates from 20 sites across the province of Saskatchewan.

A strong border: CBSA activities in the province of Saskatchewan to protect Canadians and keep communities safe

The CBSA serves as Canada's first line of defense by preventing illegal weapons and illicit substances from entering our communities.

Key statistics for Saskatchewan:

196 illegal narcotic seizures, including:

0. 5 g of methamphetamines



1 g of cocaine



30 g of opioids



2.57 kg of illegal cannabis

25 firearms and prohibited items seizures, including:

8 firearms



1,053 Miscellaneous parts for firearms or magazines



24 prohibited weapons



58 prohibited devices

$72,028 in currency seizures suspected to be proceeds of crime

315 detector dog searches, leading to 15 seizures of drugs or firearms

2 Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties (AAAMP) issued for food, plant and animal import violations totaling $2,600 in penalties

Activity highlights for Saskatchewan

In April 2025, a U.S. citizen seeking entry at North Portal port of entry failed to declare firearms during primary questioning. During secondary examination, CBSA officers discovered and seized a handgun and loaded magazine hidden in the vehicle's centre console. The traveller was issued a penalty and returned to the U.S.

In May 2025, a foreign national seeking entry at North Portal port of entry was referred for secondary examination after making a nil declaration. During the vehicle search, CBSA officers found three loaded handgun magazines and a spring. When questioned, the subject admitted they had disassembled a handgun with the intent to hide it. The following undeclared items were located during subsequent exam: a handgun, two over-capacity magazines and three cartons of cigarettes. The traveller paid a penalty and returned to the U.S.

In May 2025, a commercial vehicle in transit to Alaska was referred for secondary inspection at North Portal port of entry. The vehicle left the port without coming into the office as directed, but was later returned to the port by local police. Upon search, CBSA officers discovered and seized an undeclared loaded handgun hidden in the sleeper bunk of the truck. The driver paid a penalty and returned to the U.S.

Facilitating the flow of travellers into Canada

In the province of Saskatchewan, the CBSA:

welcomed more than 480,000 travellers.

has processed 58 asylum applications as of November 30, 2025. By the same date last year, the Agency had processed 28 asylum applications in Saskatchewan.

Supporting the economy

The CBSA's work helps keep Canada's trade routes open, ensuring that our economy remains strong and responsive to the needs of Canadians.

In the province of Saskatchewan, border services officers:

processed approximately 110,015 commercial trucks.

assessed over $991.3 million in duties and taxes.

assessed over $6.7 billion in value for duty for trusted traders.

Quotes

"I have visited CBSA officers at ports of entry across the country and seen up close their commitment and dedication. I have also seen the enthusiasm of the newest cohort of CBSA graduates as we begin to hire the 1,000 new border officers we promised. I want to thank all those who work for the CBSA for their extraordinary work this past year and for all they do to protect our communities and support our economy. We are continuing to bolster these efforts by hiring more officers and investing in our Border Plan to keep Canadians safe."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"I cannot overstate the importance of the work CBSA officers do each and every day. Their vigilance in intercepting fentanyl and other illicit substances before they reach our communities has had a profound impact on the safety of all Canadians. As a vital part of Canada's enforcement ecosystem, their work with partners helps stop harm before it starts. I thank them for their professionalism and the very real role they play in saving lives, strengthening our borders, and reinforcing the trust of Canadians."

– Kevin Brosseau, Canada's Fentanyl Czar

"CBSA officers stand on guard for Canada every hour of every day. They work diligently to protect our communities and our prosperity. In 2025, the CBSA stopped transnational organized crime networks at our front door, found foreign companies that undervalue their goods and charged them, and stopped and removed inadmissible foreign nationals who try to come to Canada under false pretenses. And we are gearing up to do the same and more in 2026."

– Erin O'Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency

National results

For an overview of 2025 CBSA results and accomplishments across Canada:

