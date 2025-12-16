OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) highlights results and accomplishments in the province of Alberta for the period between January 1 and October 31, 2025.

Overview

The CBSA plays a critical role supporting the economy and security of Canada. We enforce laws at our border to protect Canada and facilitate the flow of travellers and goods to keep our economy strong. We intercept illegal drugs, guns, and weapons and prevent them from entering or leaving the country. We remove people who should not be in Canada, including those involved in terrorism, organized crime, and war crimes. We support Canadian business by administering trade legislation and agreements and collect applicable duties and taxes on imported goods. The CBSA operates from over 25 sites across the province of Alberta.

A strong border: CBSA activities in the province of Alberta to protect Canadians and keep communities safe

The CBSA serves as Canada's first line of defense by preventing illegal weapons and illicit substances from entering our communities.

Key statistics for Alberta

1,118 illegal narcotic seizures, including: 30 kg of methamphetamines 293 kg of cocaine 23 kg of opioids 108 kg of illegal cannabis

159 firearms and prohibited items seizures, including: 38 firearms 2,430 Miscellaneous parts for firearms or magazines, 152 prohibited weapons 88 prohibited devices

$5,637,899 in currency seizures and suspected to be proceeds of crime

5 arrests of impaired drivers

6 stolen vehicles intercepted

2,729 detector dog searches, leading to 1,572 interceptions of prohibited food, plant or animals, 17 seizures of drugs or firearms, and 19 currency seizures

145 Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties (AAAMP) issued for food, plant and animal import violations totaling $184,500 in penalties

Activity highlights for Alberta:

In 2025, CBSA officers at the Coutts port of entry seized a combined 294 kg of cocaine hidden within four commercial transport vehicles: On January 18, border officers seized 42 kg of cocaine from a U.S. commercial truck destined for Calgary. On March 8, border officers seized 108 kg from a commercial truck, resulting in multiple Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges for a Calgary resident. On July 28, border officers seized 67 kg of cocaine from a commercial truck, resulting in Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Customs Act charges for an Edmonton resident . On September 25, border officers seized 77 kg of cocaine from a commercial vehicle, resulting in Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Customs Act charges for a Calgary resident.

In June 2025, CBSA officers at Calgary International Airport intercepted 30 kg of methamphetamine concealed within luggage destinated for Japan. The seizure led to Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Customs Act charges for a Winnipeg resident.





In February 2025, a U.S. citizen pleaded guilty to two Customs Act charges for attempting to smuggle a loaded firearm into Canada. The guilty plea was in connection with an incident that occurred in September 2024. While seeking entry at the Coutts port of entry, Randy Keith Thompson, was arrested by CBSA officers after properly declaring two non-restricted firearms, but failing to declare a loaded handgun hidden inside his vehicle. Thompson was given an $8,000 fine, a 10-year conditional firearms prohibition order, and was ordered to forfeit the seized firearm and magazines.





CBSA trade officers conducted a surtax review on a company from Calgary in relation to steel and aluminum imported from China. It was determined that surtax had not been calculated, and as a result, the company was assessed for $1.07 million in surtax and $8,000 in interest for a total of $1.08 million.





In October 2025, officers at Calgary Commercial Operations intercepted two stolen vehicles (a 2022 Mercedes C-Class and 2021 BMW X3) destined for Romania.

Facilitating the flow of travellers into Canada

In the province of Alberta, the CBSA:

welcomed more than 4.1 million travellers.

conducted 19,943 NEXUS interviews to support trusted travellers.

has processed 471 asylum applications as of November 30, 2025. By the same date last year, the Agency had processed 845 asylum applications in Alberta.

Supporting the economy

The CBSA's work helps keep Canada's trade routes open, ensuring that our economy remains strong and responsive to the needs of Canadians.

In the province of Alberta, border services officers:

processed 125,578 commercial trucks.

processed 5.1 million courier shipments.

assessed over $2 billion in duties and taxes.

assessed over $2.5 billion in value for duty on goods imported by trusted traders.

Quotes

"I have visited CBSA officers at ports of entry across the country and seen up close their commitment and dedication. I have also seen the enthusiasm of the newest cohort of CBSA graduates as we begin to hire the 1,000 new border officers we promised. I want to thank all those who work for the CBSA for their extraordinary work this past year and for all they do to protect our communities and support our economy. We are continuing to bolster these efforts by hiring more officers and investing in our Border Plan to keep Canadians safe."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"I cannot overstate the importance of the work CBSA officers do each and every day. Their vigilance in intercepting fentanyl and other illicit substances before they reach our communities has had a profound impact on the safety of all Canadians. As a vital part of Canada's enforcement ecosystem, their work with partners helps stop harm before it starts. I thank them for their professionalism and the very real role they play in saving lives, strengthening our borders, and reinforcing the trust of Canadians."

– Kevin Brosseau, Canada's Fentanyl Czar

"CBSA officers stand on guard for Canada every hour of every day. They work diligently to protect our communities and our prosperity. In 2025, the CBSA stopped transnational organized crime networks at our front door, found foreign companies that undervalue their goods and charged them, and stopped and removed inadmissible foreign nationals who try to come to Canada under false pretenses. And we are gearing up to do the same and more in 2026."

– Erin O'Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency

National results

For an overview of 2025 CBSA results and accomplishments across Canada:

