WINNIPEG, MB , May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by keeping prohibited and undeclared firearms out of our communities.

Today, the CBSA announced that charges have been laid against Beausejour, Manitoba resident, Robert Ripcik, for firearms-related offences. This complex investigation was led by officers from the CBSA Integrated Firearm Enforcement Team (IFET), with assistance from the Winnipeg Police Service, RCMP and Manitoba Conservation.

In April 2023, CBSA officers at the Winnipeg Land Commercial office examined a shipment which was found to contain items related to the manufacture of unserialized firearms, or 'ghost' guns.

On March 12, 2024, CBSA officers, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a rural property near Chatfield, Manitoba. Among the items seized were:

Nine long guns with serial numbers (two prohibited firearms, seven non-restricted firearms)

Two unserialized Polymer 80 pistol receiver blanks for Glock pattern handguns (restricted firearms) and other handgun parts

One Ghost Gunner Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine and one 3D printer

One unserialized lower receiver for an AR pattern rifle (a prohibited firearm)

Fully automatic parts for an AR pattern rifle (prohibited devices) and other AR parts

Multiple overcapacity magazines (prohibited devices) and ammunition

On April 9, CBSA officers returned to the search location and seized the following items:

One fully automatic, unserialized AR-15 pattern rifle (prohibited firearm)

One automatic switch for a Glock handgun (prohibited device)

As a result, the CBSA arrested and charged 53-year old Ripcik with:

False statements, contrary to section 153(a) of the Customs Act

Possession of illegally imported goods, contrary to section 155 of the Customs Act

Unauthorized possession of firearms, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of prohibited devices, contrary to section 91(2) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited firearm with readily accessible ammunition, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

Firearms manufacturing, contrary to section 99(1) of the Criminal Code

He has been in custody since March 12 and his next scheduled court date is June 7.

Quotes

"These charges are a direct result of the dedication of the CBSA Integrated Firearm Enforcement Team and our intelligence and criminal investigators in Winnipeg, whose efforts have prevented these prohibited firearms and firearms parts from entering our communities. I'd also like to thank our law enforcement partners, the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP, for their contributions in this case."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Prairie Region

Quick Facts

The CBSA Manitoba IFET is a team of Intelligence Analysts, Intelligence Officers and Criminal Investigators working collaboratively to identify, interdict, investigate, and support the prosecution of cross border firearm-related offences.

Unserialized firearms are sometimes also referred to as privately made firearms or privately manufactured firearms (PMFs).

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to Canada in the future.

and Code contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to in the future. Learn more about weapons that are prohibited in Canada .

. For the latest seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Twitter (X): @CanBorderPRA

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected] , 1-877-761-5945