CORNWALL, ON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - On January 27, 2025, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Cornwall port of entry referred a New York-plated vehicle for secondary inspection.

Border services officers searched the vehicle and found nicotine and unmarked tobacco products with an estimated combined market value of $114,000, including:

2,600 cans of nicotine pouches

14,000 cigarillos

350 lbs of chewing tobacco

Border services officers seized the goods and the vehicle.

Following an investigation, CBSA criminal investigators laid multiple charges under the Customs Act and the Excise Act, including failure to report goods, making false statements, evasion of duties and taxes and smuggling.

On August 19, 2025, Corynne Laffin of Hogansburg, New York, pled guilty to unlawful possession of tobacco products, contrary to Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001. Ms. Hogansburg received a fine of $50,205 in addition to a vehicle release penalty of $27,423.

CBSA investigators collaborated with the Ontario Ministry of Finance, which laid charges that resulted in an additional conviction.

In addition to damaging the Canadian economy, profits from illegal tobacco trade often help finance other organized crime activities, such as human trafficking, firearms and drug smuggling. All offenders are liable to sanctions and legal proceedings.

Quotes

"This sentencing underscores CBSA's commitment to disrupting cross-border crime. While visiting the Cornwall port of entry, I have seen firsthand how officers detect and prevent contraband from entering Canada. Their work makes our communities safer by stopping potential proceeds from being reinvested into other criminal activity."

— The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The CBSA works hard to intercept contraband at our border and investigate those who break Canada's laws. The efforts of our border services officers and investigators have disrupted illegal trade and protected our communities and businesses."

— Jag Johnston, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Northern Ontario Region

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system. Smuggling and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from and a ban on returning to . For the latest tobacco seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency enforcement action statistics.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Nicotine pouches are classified by Health Canada as a Nicotine Replacement Therapy available only by consulting a pharmacist. For more information, visit Health Canada's website.

