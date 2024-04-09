CBSA firearm investigation in Delta, BC, leads to criminal charges

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by keeping prohibited firearms and weapons out of our communities. As a result of a criminal investigation by the CBSA, Bryce Cameron McDonald, a resident of Delta, British Columbia, has been charged with 18 firearm and weapon related offences.

In April 2022, the CBSA Criminal Investigations Section opened an investigation in relation to the improper importation of firearm parts. On March 16, 2023, CBSA investigators executed a search warrant at McDonald's residence with assistance from the RCMP Integrated Emergency Response Team. During the execution of the warrant, the accused was arrested and released pending further investigation and a number of prohibited items were seized, including:

five firearms,

eight over-capacity magazines,

two auto sears (a device used to convert pistols into fully automatic firearms), and

one brass knuckle knife.

On March 12, 2024, McDonald, 41, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

One count of Firearm Trafficking contrary to Section 99(1)(b);

Five counts of Possession of a Firearm without a licence contrary to Section 92(1);

Two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device without a licence contrary to Section 92(2);

One count of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon without a licence contrary to Section 92(2);

Five counts of Possession of a Firearm contrary to a Prohibition Order contrary to Section 117.01(1);

Two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device contrary to a Prohibition Order contrary to Section 117.01(1);

One count of Possession of Ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order contrary to Section 117.01(1); and

One count of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon contrary to a Prohibition Order contrary to Section 117.01(1).

The accused was arrested on March 14, 2024, and has been granted bail. Proceedings are ongoing and his next scheduled court appearance is April 12, 2024.

"The Canada Border Services Agency Criminal Investigations Section in Vancouver has worked tirelessly to investigate this case and bring forward the 18 criminal charges announced today. Their work has removed prohibited firearms and parts from our streets and is helping to combat violent crime in our communities."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Between January 1 and October 31, 2023, the Agency kept over 800 firearms and 21,900 prohibited weapons off our streets in the continued efforts to keep our communities safe.





For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.





A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.





If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

