VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is announcing a significant seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine in Vancouver, British Columbia. On September 3, 2025, CBSA Border Services Officers at the Vancouver International Airport intercepted a combined total of 560 kilograms of narcotics.

In total, border officers detected and seized:

300 compressed powder bricks containing 319 kg of cocaine;

110 vacuum sealed packages containing 241 kg of methamphetamine.

The drugs, which were concealed in a shipment of car parts destined for Australia, were transferred to the RCMP and the investigation is ongoing.

This represents one of the CBSA's largest narcotics seizures destined for export at Vancouver International Airport.

Quotes

"This is a great example of the work CBSA officers are doing to disrupt organized crime and ensure our borders are secure. I have visited the Vancouver International Airport district and seen up close the commitment and dedication of CBSA employees. They are doing their part to protect Canadians and communities abroad."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This seizure represents millions of dollars kept out of the hands of criminals and demonstrates the strength in collaboration with our law enforcement partners. CBSA officers work around the clock to disrupt organized crime and prevent dangerous drugs from crossing our borders."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

"This successful intervention showcases the power of law enforcement collaboration. CBSA officers and RCMP Border Integrity officers worked together seamlessly from detection to seizure to the ongoing investigation. Together we're dismantling the criminal networks that attempt to exploit our borders and we'll continue this collaborative approach to protect our communities."

- Stephen Lee, Acting Regional Commander, RCMP Federal Policing, Pacific Region

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada.

