This agreement marks a very important step towards building a healthy news ecosystem for Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - CBC/Radio-Canada is very pleased that the federal government has been able to reach an agreement with Google to support journalism in Canada.

By ensuring that news organizations can negotiate fair compensation for the content they create, this agreement marks a very important step towards building a healthy news ecosystem for Canadians. It is also encouraging for countries and news companies all over the world who are facing these same challenges.

We look forward to the next steps in these discussions.

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

