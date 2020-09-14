Catholic Priest Sexual Abuse Class Action

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has certified a class action on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse by a priest of the Archdiocese of Halifax, the Diocese of Yarmouth, or the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth. The lawsuit seeks money and other benefits for the survivors.

For more information, the lawyers working on behalf of the survivors can be reached at: [email protected] or 1-833-630-1785 or by visiting www.halifaxdioceseclassaction.com . Survivors who want to be excluded from this lawsuit must opt out by September 30, 2020. Individuals who opt out will not be part of the lawsuit and will not be able to share in any money or any other benefit obtained if the lawsuit is successful. Individuals who wish to remain in the class action do not need to do anything at this time.

