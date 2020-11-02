Catherine O'Hara And Annie Murphy Deliver Hudson's Bay's Call To Joy For The Holidays

The highly anticipated Holiday campaign debuts as the Holiday Hub launches on thebay.com

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- This year, the Holidays may feel a little different. But now more than ever, Hudson's Bay believes in celebrating the moments that bring us all together. With a little help from some friends, 2020 Emmy Award winners and stars of Schitt's Creek Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, Hudson's Bay is rallying all Canadians to embrace the festive spirit of devoted Holiday enthusiasts, in its 2020 Holiday Campaign 'A Call to Joy.' From the Holiday Traditionalists, Festive Flaunters and Merry Modernistas to Holiday Hibernators and the Yuletide Uniters, let's all celebrate in ways that bring joy and happiness this season.

"Growing up with my big family in Toronto, I was excited every year to see the beautiful holiday window display at Hudson's Bay. I was also thrilled knowing my Mom and Dad would be buying our Christmas presents there! So I'm very happy to join this festive campaign celebrating Canadians and our colourful holiday season," says Catherine O'Hara.

"The magic of the holiday season is spreading joy and that's what Hudson's Bay's campaign 'A Call to Joy' is celebrating," says Annie Murphy. "For me, that joy is sobbing through 'It's A Wonderful Life' in front of the family Christmas tree."

"We know that Canadians need some optimism and joy as we head into the holiday season," says Meghan Nameth, Chief Marketing Officer, Hudson's Bay. "We took the time to understand the customer mindset - what they are prioritizing, what they are craving, and what matters most to them. Our hope is that having two Canadian fan favourites deliver some lighthearted humour, paired with the nostalgia of our windows and meaningful gift ideas will help to make this holiday season shine brighter."

The :15, :30 and :60 second 'A Call to Joy' holiday spot is now viewable on all digital Hudson's Bay platforms and during primetime television.

THE HOLIDAY HUB AND INCLUSIVE GIFT GUIDES

Hudson's Bay's first-ever Holiday Hub showcases inspirational content that makes shopping easier than ever with an immersive mobile and desktop experience. Whether it's through thoughtfully exchanged gifts, a stylishly decorated virtual meal with family and friends, or finding merriment in wellness and self-care, Hudson's Bay's Holiday Hub and A Call to Joy Holiday Gift Guide was designed with busy customers in mind to make shopping for everyone on your list (even you!) more colourful.

GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAY TRADITIONALIST

Embrace holiday nostalgia—whether it's making memories with bakeware from Anna Olson , trimming trees and decking the halls with festive décor from Hudson's Bay's holiday market or sitting down together with dinnerware to create the perfect setting for a special gathering at home.

FOR THE FESTIVE FLAUNTER

Give the gift of glitz and glamour. From dapper oxfords, satchels and chinos, to cotton-blend crews from Club Monaco and stylish knee-high boots from Shultz to pretty pleats and Rotate Birger Christensen puff sleeves , help your favourite fashion-fanatic turn heads!

FOR THE MERRY MODERNISTA

Bold and colourful ideas whether it's the perfect red lip set from DIOR , a luxurious scent from Tiffany & Co or an eye shadow palette from Yves Saint Laurent that help create sparkle.

FOR THE YULETIDE UNITER

Create moments that matter with the people you love. Matching pyjama sets from HBC Stripes x Sesame St , family board games like Monopoly or Scrabble and kitchen items that help to pop the perfect corn , or stir up the creamiest hot cocoa .

FOR THE HOLIDAY HIBERNATOR

Help loved ones to decompress with cozy loungewear from Lazypants and UGG slippers , or homeware—whether candles, a coffee maker , fluffy pillows or a weighted blanket from Distinctly Home . Their home will become their winter season sanctuary!

SHOP CATHERINE & ANNIE'S TOP PICKS

VIEW HUDSON'S BAY PRESENTS: THE GIFTING GURU WITH CATHERINE O'HARA AND ANNIE MURPHY

Get inspired by Annie and Catherine's top holiday gifting picks. From the iconic Hudon's Bay Point Blanket to Dr. Martens , or a classic timepiece from Movado , to warm weather essentials like luxe cashmere sweaters and doggy coats for strolls in the park.

GIFTS THAT FEEL GOOD

Say hello to Patrick, the 2020 Charity Bear . Patrick is named after Sir Patrick Ashley Cooper , 30th Governor of Hudson's Bay Company (1931-1952). 100% of net proceeds from the sale of each Charity Bear will support the Hudson's Bay Foundation's mandate, which is focused on improving the lives of Canadians.

. Patrick is named after Sir , 30th Governor of Bay Company (1931-1952). 100% of net proceeds from the sale of each will support the Bay Foundation's mandate, which is focused on improving the lives of Canadians. Everyone's favourite Red Mittens are back beginning Nov 21! For every pair of $15 , Team Canada Red Mittens sold, $3.90 will go to support Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

are back beginning Nov 21! For every pair of , Team Canada Red Mittens sold, will go to support Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation. Support Canadian designers by purchasing from the INLAND Shop , a designer platform that offers customers a curated collection of Canadian diverse and emerging designers and makers who offer on-trend, quality products, with a fashion-forward aesthetic.

, a designer platform that offers customers a curated collection of Canadian diverse and emerging designers and makers who offer on-trend, quality products, with a fashion-forward aesthetic. And sometimes the best feeling is not having to decide at all! Shop Hudson's Bay's new 100% recyclable gift cards , made from post-consumer material in-store or send a digital gift card through thebay.com for the hard-to-buy-for loved ones on your list.

AT YOUR SERVICE

We know the holiday season brings more hustle and bustle to your life and we're here to lend a hand. View all of Hudson's Bay's holiday services, visit here .

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

