Catherine de Longpré Building to be turned into 222 social and affordable housing units

QUÉBEC, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada, the City of Québec and Socialim today announced an innovative project to convert the 15-storey office building at 1075 chemin Ste-Foy into non-market housing for families and individuals. A 12-storey building will also be constructed to make full use of the land. By fall 2028, 222 new social and affordable housing units will become available. The project represents a total investment of just over $79 million.

Catherine de Longpré Building

The event was attended by Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Jean-François Simard, Quebec Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region; the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre; Marie-Pierre Boucher, Vice-Chair of the Executive Committee of the City of Québec responsible for housing and land use planning; Catherine Vallières-Roland, Councillor for the District of Montcalm–Saint-Sacrement; and Dany Caron, Chief Executive Officer of Socialim and Executive Director of the Office municipal d'habitation de Québec.

Socialim has received a $14.5 million grant under the SHQ's (Société d'habitation du Québec) affordable housing program, Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and matching investments announced by Quebec. The City of Québec is contributing more than $7.5 million to the project. Patient capital loans worth $14.3 million and mortgage financing complete the package.

Quotes:

"By pursuing the objectives of the government office space optimization plan, the Société québécoise des infrastructures is contributing to a project that addresses housing concerns while generating savings for taxpayers."

Eric Girard, Quebec Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Infrastructure

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments and municipalities work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"With the complete conversion of the Catherine de Longpré Building and construction of a new building, we are creating a vibrant new community for hundreds of citizens in Québec's Upper Town. This project of 222 non-market housing units, including a number of social housing units, directly addresses the need for affordable housing in the city of Québec. By being located close to services, parks and the future tramway, it will offer a sustainable and user-friendly environment. This future rental development illustrates how programs, partnerships, and development models are changing and opening up new opportunities to increase the supply of social and affordable housing."

Karine Boivin Roy, Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Anjou–Louis-Riel

"The project we are officially announcing today will make a real difference for people here in the city of Québec. Every project like this one draws us closer to the country we want to build--a country where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre

"The Capitale-Nationale region needs affordable housing and vibrant communities. This project will help meet this need while strengthening the vitality of downtown Québec. With 222 units being built, hundreds of families will find quality homes adapted to their ability to pay."

Jean-François Simard, Minister of Employment, Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region and MNA for Montmorency

"The quick completion of an office building conversion project into non-market housing shows that access to affordable housing is an ongoing priority for the City of Québec. The people who will move in in 2028 will enjoy a choice location with full services nearby, frequent public transit service, access to active mobility infrastructure and green spaces. The project announced today will also add non-market housing in an area where there is currently very little, and these are the types of initiatives we need to provide housing that matches residents' ability to pay, regardless of their neighbourhood."

Marie-Pierre Boucher, Vice-Chair of the Executive Committee of the City of Québec responsible for housing and land use planning

"This project is a perfect fit for Socialim and OMHQ: agile, innovative, and aligned with needs. It meets a new need by transforming public infrastructure to provide shelter and residential stability to 222 low- and modest-income households. With this project, we are adding significant new off-market housing in Québec's Upper Town."

Dany Caron, Chief Executive Officer of Socialim and Executive Director of the Office municipal d'habitation de Québec

Highlights:

The community will consist of 222 units: 105 one-bedroom units, 68 two-bedroom units, and 49 three-bedroom units. An underground parking facility will provide 71 parking spaces. A community room and indoor and outdoor storage areas are also provided.

Rents will be within the maximum revenue schedule of the SHQ's affordable housing program, Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (french only), in effect at the time of building delivery.

To ensure project sustainability and promote social diversity, 118 units will have an intermediate affordable rent and 104 units will have an affordable rent.

No fewer than 52 eligible households could benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program that guarantees they won't spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Québec (10%).

Overview of the project by architectural firm BMD (for information purposes only):

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Cedrik Verreault, Press Secretary, Office of the Mayor, 581-745-1499, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]