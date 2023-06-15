Catapult ERP Services Inc. Announces Appointment of New CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Catapult ERP Services Inc., a leading services firm specializing in implementation and support of Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications for midsize organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Bacon as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 1, 2023.

Jeff Bacon brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the Microsoft business applications channel. With over 20 years of industry experience, and as a co-founder of Catapult in 2011, Jeff has held key leadership roles in sales and operations, driving growth, innovation, and profitability. Jeff is known for his business acumen and commitment to customer success, his affable nature and thoughtful, pragmatic approach to problem solving.

In the role of CEO, Jeff will be responsible for guiding Catapult's strategic direction, spearheading its growth initiatives, and maintaining its position as a top performing Canadian Microsoft Dynamics partner. With his strong leadership skills and deep understanding of the industry, he will provide invaluable guidance towards achieving the company's long-term objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff as our new CEO," said Elliot Fishman, Catapult's outgoing CEO. "With his extensive experience and exceptional leadership qualities, we are confident that Jeff will successfully lead Catapult into its next phase of growth and secure our clients' best possible business performance with Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud applications.

Jeff expressed enthusiasm about leading Catapult into the future: "Cofounding Catapult with Elliot in 2011, building our brand and team and refining our value proposition has been a wild ride at times, and I couldn't be prouder of how far we've come. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Together with our talented team, we will continue to drive innovation, deliver exceptional services, and create value for our customers. It's been an incredible 12 years of riding shotgun with Elliot at the helm, and while his departure from Catapult is bittersweet, we are all excited for him as he moves on to new challenges. Catapult will continue to innovate and adapt to the ever-changing business and technology landscape to provide our customers the services they need to successfully adopt D365 solutions to support their business operations. On behalf of our team, partners, and customers, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Elliot Fishman for his outstanding contributions and partnership during his tenure as CEO."

Catapult is a Canadian Microsoft gold partner for Dynamics 365 business applications including Business Central and Customer Engagement apps. With a commitment to minimizing risk for our customers and helping them perform at their best through successful deployments and unprecedented support, the company has established itself as a trusted leader in the Microsoft channel. Catapult is dedicated to delivering the very best in customer experiences and exceeding expectations.

