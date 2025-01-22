Catapult and Cosmos Forms Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Dynamics 365 Solutions for Medium-Sized Businesses

Collaboration to Deliver Advanced Automation, Implementation, and Support Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Catapult, a leading Canadian Microsoft partner specializing in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform implementation, deployment, and optimization for medium-sized businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Cosmos Forms, a provider of cutting-edge business process automation solutions. This partnership combines the strengths of both organizations to enhance the capabilities of Dynamics 365 and offer more comprehensive solutions tailored to the evolving needs of medium-sized businesses.

A New Era of Collaboration

Catapult and Cosmos Forms have entered into a multi-year agreement to deliver and support Cosmos Forms as both a standalone solution and an integrated enhancement of Dynamics 365. This partnership empowers medium-sized businesses with innovative tools to improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive growth.

Through this collaboration, customers can expect:

Seamless integration : Cosmos Forms integrates effortlessly with the Microsoft stack, creating a unified platform for managing key business processes.





: Cosmos Forms integrates effortlessly with the Microsoft stack, creating a unified platform for managing key business processes. Enhanced functionality : Features like mobile forms, custom reporting, and centralized data management provide streamlined solutions to important business challenges and extend the power of Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform.





: Features like mobile forms, custom reporting, and centralized data management provide streamlined solutions to important business challenges and extend the power of Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform. Improved user experience: Intuitive interfaces and automated workflows ensure ease of use and productivity gains.

Key Benefits for Medium-Sized Businesses

Comprehensive Solutions: Combining Catapult's Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform expertise with Cosmos Forms' automation capabilities delivers robust, end-to-end solutions. Operational Efficiency: Streamlined workflows and reduced administrative tasks free up resources to focus on strategic growth.



Cost Savings: Automation and process optimization reduce errors and operational overhead, driving cost efficiency.

Executive Insights

Jeff Bacon, CEO of Catapult: "Partnering with Cosmos Forms is an exciting opportunity to revolutionize the way we deliver value to our clients. By integrating their powerful automation tools with our Dynamics 365 expertise, we're setting the stage for medium-sized businesses to thrive in today's fast-paced digital world."

Christian Lehmann, CGO of Catapult: "We're thrilled to partner with Cosmos Forms to offer a single platform that streamlines business processes across mobile, web, and Dynamics 365 solutions. This collaboration enables us to deliver integrated solutions that drive efficiency and empower our clients with actionable insights."

David Fettig, CEO of Cosmos Forms "Cosmos Forms is excited to welcome Catapult as a partner. The very experienced professional services team at Catapult, together with their deep Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform skills, is a perfect fit with the Cosmos Forms unified operations platform. Together, we are looking forward to providing organizations with a complete range of solutions, from CRM to mobile forms, safety and quality management, workforce management, and field operations, all fully integrated into Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and ERP solutions."

About Catapult

Catapult is a premier provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions, specializing in implementation, optimization, and ongoing support for medium-sized businesses. With a mission to empower growth-oriented organizations, Catapult delivers innovative strategies that drive business success.

For more information about Catapult, visit https://www.catapulterp.com/

For more information about Cosmos Forms visit our partner page https://www.catapulterp.com/software/cosmos-forms/

About Cosmos Forms

Cosmos Forms is a leader in business process automation, offering solutions that enhance operational productivity while ensuring safety and quality compliance. Focused on innovation, Cosmos Forms provides businesses with the tools they need to achieve their goals efficiently.

For more information, visit https://cosmosforms.com/

SOURCE Catapult

Media Contacts: Catapult Media Contact: Ben Scotland, Marketing Director of Catapult, [email protected]; Cosmos Forms Media Contact: David Fettig, CEO of Cosmos Forms, [email protected]