Catalyst Honours 2022 Delivers Insights for Canadian Leaders to Reimagine Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Workplaces

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Catalyst, the global non-profit with a mission to build workplaces that work for women, wrapped up its 2022 Catalyst Honours Conference and Dinner held Nov. 9, 2022, in Toronto with a call to action for hundreds of attendees to reimagine the future of Canadian workplaces.

Dr. Julie Cafley, Executive Director, Catalyst Canada, delivering her welcoming remarks at this year's Catalyst Honours held November 9, 2022, in Toronto

"Catalyst Honours 2022 provided major inspiration for all of us to build on what's been accomplished to date and fully realize the value, innovation and societal impact of diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces," said Julie Cafley, Ph.D., Executive Director, Canada, Catalyst. The event also marked Dr. Cafley's first major public address since her appointment to Catalyst in August 2022.

Dr. Cafley pointed to three key learnings that emerged from the far-reaching agenda spanning such topics as truth and reconciliation, pay equity, and social impact:

Diversity is a fact. Inclusion is a choice. When we take time to get to know our employees' uniqueness, we unlock human potential.

Indigenous reconciliation requires listening, learning and action. We can start by hiring more indigenous women.

Closing the gender pay gap is about understanding the value of work. Be conscious about removing elements of 'discretion' in pay compensation structures. To reach pay equity, the onus must be on companies, not candidates.

"As we saw during Catalyst Honours, Julie has exceptional expertise to lead Catalyst into its next stage of growth in Canada," said Lorraine Hariton, Catalyst President & CEO. "She is a committed advocate for women and leadership, an active community builder, and a tireless champion for diversity initiatives and is passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion."

Julie joined Catalyst from the Digital Research Alliance of Canada, where she oversaw communications and external relations. Julie led the partnership strategy as Executive Vice President for Canada's Public Policy Forum for a decade. She started her career as Chief of Staff to two University of Ottawa presidents and has curated an extensive network across Canada.

As a committed advocate for women and leadership, a committed ally for First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples and a tenacious champion for diversity initiatives, Julie is a frequent writer and speaker on higher education, leadership and gender equity.

"I am delighted to be part of the crucial work Catalyst is doing to advance more equitable and inclusive workplaces in Canada," said Dr. Cafley. "Equity and inclusion are how organizations and leaders grow and remain relevant. Every organization needs to do more and do better in terms of workplace inclusion. The work is never done; the box is never checked."

Julie holds a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Ottawa, is based in Québec and is fully bilingual.

