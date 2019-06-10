Catalyst Accord 2022 Companies Outperform TSX-Listed Companies in Advancing Women into Leadership

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Catalyst announced today that signatories of the Catalyst Accord 2022—companies pledging to increase the overall proportion of board seats and executive officer positions held by women to 30% or greater by 2022—are collectively and significantly outperforming their peers in corporate Canada.

The Catalyst Accord signatories, a group that has grown to 57 leading companies in Canada, now averages 32.8% women on boards—double the 16.4% representation of their TSX-listed peers—and 36% women executive officers, or more than double the 15.8% of TSX-listed companies.

"These progressive organizations have been laser-focused on making women's advancement a priority, and we are seeing the significant and meaningful results of their efforts," says Tanya van Biesen, Executive Director, Catalyst Canada. "We celebrate them as role models for all of corporate Canada, and invite other companies to join them in pledging support to accelerating progress for women by becoming a Catalyst Accord 2022 signatory, too."

Catalyst Accord 2022 signatories share key metrics with Catalyst for annual benchmarking of the signatories' collective progress. Catalyst, in turn, provides support by identifying opportunities for progress, offering resources to amplify signatories' commitment, and providing access to CEO-sponsored, board-ready women through its successful Catalyst Women on BoardTM program.

For more information, visit: https://www.catalyst.org/solution/catalyst-accord-2022-accelerating-the-advancement-of-women/

Catalyst is a global non-profit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

