OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing ("CASN") issued a statement today announcing its 2023 CASN Biennial Canadian Nursing Education Conference, ("Conference") which will be held from May 29-30, 2023 in St. John's Newfoundland. The Conference theme is to promote anti-discriminatory pedagogy in nursing education.

The Conference will feature informative keynote panel addresses aimed at drawing on antiracist approaches in a critical anti-discriminatory pedagogy for nursing; and enhancing collaboration for bridging academic practice to support anti-discriminatory best practices. Keynote speakers will include nursing educators and experts from across Canada.

The Conference program will be delivered at the Delta Hotel St. John's Conference Centre in vibrant St. John's Newfoundland, and the keynote addresses will be live streamed to virtual attendees in English and French. The subthemes for the conference include a variety of important anti-discriminatory objectives:

1. Promoting and supporting inclusion and anti-discrimination in simulation

2. Recruitment through an inclusive and anti-discriminatory lens

3. Retention through an inclusive and anti-discriminatory lens

4. Assessment and evaluation from an inclusive and anti-discriminatory lens

5. Enhancing partnerships/collaboration for bridging academic practice to support inclusive and anti-discriminatory best practices

6. Leading an inclusive and anti-discriminatory organization/institution

Nursing educators, researchers, students, and health professionals are invited to attend and to submit an abstract for the Conference. Abstracts may be submitted for oral presentations, graduate student oral presentations, poster presentations, panels/symposia, and PhD students' thesis in progress presentations. Sponsors and exhibitors are also welcomed to showcase their products and services related to nursing education at the Conference.

Participants who register for the Conference by October 31, 2022 will receive a 10% discount on the early bird registration rate. More information on the 2023 CASN Biennial Canadian Nursing Education Conference can be found on CASN's website.

"We are excited to have the opportunity host nurse educators, researchers, and students from across Canada in-person and virtually from around the world at the 2023 CASN Conference, where we will work together to advance and disseminate knowledge that will support equitable, culturally safe, responsive, and accessible nursing education. We look forward to the dialogue and exchange on this critical issue for nursing and nursing education among our Canadian and international colleagues," said Cynthia Baker, Executive Director, CASN.

About Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing

The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN) is the national voice for nursing education, research, and scholarship and represents baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs across Canada. CASN's mission is to lead nursing education and nursing scholarship in the interest of healthier Canadians.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing

For further information: Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing, Telephone: (613) 235-3150, Email: [email protected], Website: www.casn.ca