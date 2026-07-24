TORONTO, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Unifor members working as security officers at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, formerly Casino Woodbine, were locked out at 12:01 a.m. on July 23.

"Our members show up every day to keep these properties safe and running, and they deserve a contract that keeps pace with the cost of living," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our bargaining team remains at the table and is ready to reach a fair deal for workers."

Casino Woodbine locks out 100 security officers.

The collective agreement between Unifor Local 1090 and Great Canadian Entertainment, owner of Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, expired on July 22, 2026.

Unifor is the largest private sector union in Canada, representing more than 320,000 members in all sectors of the economy. Unifor fights for the rights of all workers. It also fights for equality and social justice at home and abroad and aspires to bring about progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Paul Whyte at [email protected] or 647-549-6546 (cell).