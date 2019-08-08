Casino Rama workers' solidarity rally calls for action from province

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Hundreds of Casino Rama workers and supporters participated in a solidarity rally today as Unifor demanded action to stop job cuts following the private takeover of the gaming facility by Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd.

"We're here to call on the Government of Ontario to protect good casino jobs in Orillia and all across Ontario," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Let's stand together today to tell the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and the Ontario government: No Jobs, No Dice."

On July 19, 2019, the very first day that Gateway was free of legal restrictions to protect jobs, the company announced plans to eliminate 65 full-time and 5 part-time positions. Unifor, representing 1,200 members at Casino Rama, is asking the Ontario government to use its authority to instruct the OLG to review and reverse Gateway's decision.

The #NoJobsNoDice solidarity rally brought together Casino Rama workers, retirees, and community members from across Central Ontario as well as Simcoe North Member of Parliament Bruce Stanton. The rally was called in response to inaction from the casino's management as well as the Government of Ontario to protect against layoffs including the replacement of full-time jobs with part-time precarious work.

Both its operator, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. (Gateway), and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), initially touted the privatization of Casino Rama as an opportunity to create more jobs and improve the quality of service.

"This deal was supposed to bring more jobs to Orillia and so far only the opposite has transpired. Gateway laid off workers, they cut restaurant hours, removed tables and slot machines, and ended valet services," said Dias.

For more information about Unifor's #NoJobsNoDice campaign and to sign the online petition to save jobs visit: unifor.org/nojobsnodice.

