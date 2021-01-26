The Project Aims to Raise Awareness About the Business Case for Inclusive Hiring

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association for Supported Employment (CASE), a national network of community-based employment service providers and stakeholders, today unveiled its newest project, Building a Stronger Workforce. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness, dispel myths, and cultivate interest among Canadian employers to make workplaces across the country more accessible to and inclusive of persons with disabilities.

Supported employment is a person-centred approach to assisting individuals who experience disability to prepare for, obtain and maintain competitive paid employment. "When businesses make their employment practices more inclusive of people with disabilities, everyone wins," says Annette Borrows, President of CASE. "Building a Stronger Workforce has created the tools to enable employers to make their workplace more inclusive." The program connects employers with free resources and supported employment service providers in their community. Building a Stronger Workforce also provides individuals with diverse abilities access to mentorship and employment opportunities.

"In a recent survey, we found that the vast majority of our employer members didn't have easy access to centralized, evidence-based resources to help them understand the issues around accessible and inclusive workplaces," notes Joanna Goode, Executive Director of CASE. "We hope that Building a Stronger Workforce can be a knowledge hub for Canadian employers. With just one click, employers have easy access to online tools and training resources on accommodations, hiring best practices, and the free services offered by our network of employment service providers."

The benefits of an inclusive workplace to employers are extensive and include an educated and skilled workforce ready for hire, improved job performance, lower turnover, and higher attendance. "Amidst the global pandemic, there has never been a more crucial time for organizations to be resilient. We believe that inclusion and supported employment will contribute to business excellence and growth," adds Borrows. Developing, implementing, and sharing creative ideas that anticipate and respond to the changing Canadian environment, such as the global pandemic, is a key value of CASE.



Building a Stronger Workforce was made possible by funding from the Government of Canada's Opportunities Fund and the project was undertaken by Calgary-based marketing agency, Full Blast Creative.



"We know the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected persons with disabilities and increased inequalities in Canada's workforce," says Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion. "Through programs like the Opportunities Fund, our federal government is helping persons with disabilities find and keep good jobs, while also improving workplaces. Doing so is important during the pandemic, just as it is once we come out of this crisis. The Canadian Association for Supported Employment is showing great leadership with this newest project, and I look forward to seeing how this funding will support employment inclusion for Canadians with disabilities."



About Building a Stronger Workforce:



Building a Stronger Workforce is a CASE project, funded by the Government of Canada's Opportunities Fund. The project's mission is to raise awareness, dispel myths, and cultivate interest among employers to make their workplaces more accessible and hire individuals with diverse abilities.

About CASE:

CASE is a non-profit national association of community-based employment service providers, community allies and stakeholders working towards the Employment Inclusion of people with disabilities. The association strives to promote full citizenship and personal capacity for persons with disabilities through the facilitation of increased labour market participation and outcomes. CASE equips supported employment service providers to increase employment inclusion for Canadians who experience disability.

