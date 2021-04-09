KINGSEY FALLS, QC, April 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Responding to the government's call to businesses, Cascades is announcing that it will set up a COVID-19 vaccination hub in Kingsey Falls this coming May. This site will support the actions of the health and social services network in the Mauricie – Centre-du-Québec region. It will provide supervised vaccination, in the order of priority established by the public health authorities, of Cascades employees, their families, and the general population.

"The decision to contribute to the vaccination effort was made without hesitation," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades. "This initiative is the natural extension of all the measures put in place at Cascades to fight against COVID-19. It is also an expression of our desire to help the entire community during these difficult times."

"Cascades is well known for a long time in our region for its community involvement. So it's no surprise to see the company getting involved and lending a hand in the COVID-19 vaccination drive. We are grateful for its participation in this government initiative to accelerate the vaccination of the population" has specified Gilles Hudon, Associate CEO of Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec (CIUSSS MCQ).

Cascades has its own health expertise centre which serves all of its operations in North America. Drawing on its experience with influenza vaccination in recent years, the company has the expertise to ensure the implementation of this vaccination clinic, in compliance with the recommendations of the CIUSSS MCQ. In cooperation with other companies and organizations in the region, some resources necessary to ensure the project's success will also be utilized, especially those in logistics and communications. Cascades will also recruit dozens of volunteers to ensure the operation runs smoothly.

As a member of the Regroupement des entreprises pour la vaccination, Cascades will also work in partnership with other company-based vaccination sites to support our Québec employees in their vaccination process.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs more than 11,700 women and men across a network of 85 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

For further information: Media, Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Cascades, 819-363-5164, [email protected]

