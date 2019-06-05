Cascades recognized for its responsible best practices

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-responsible recycling, packaging and hygiene solutions, has garnered a number of awards in recent weeks for its leadership and its innovative practices in sustainable development.

Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada

On Tuesday, June 4, Corporate Knights published its 2019 list of the 50 organizations serving as model corporate citizens in Canada. Cascades claimed 6th place in this year's ranking, the company's best showing since it first appeared on the list in 2007. This achievement is due to a number of factors, including the percentage of sales tied to eco-friendly products and the representation of women on its Board of Directors.

The 50 most reputable companies in Canada

In May, the Reputation Institute published the results of its survey ranking the 50 companies with the best reputations in Canada. After a total of 40,900 people were surveyed and 209 companies were evaluated, Cascades snagged 4th place for 2019. The survey explained that the company's focus on innovation and social responsibility contributed to this result.

2019 Novae Award

On May 7, the Transportation Electrification Incentive Program for Cascades employees was selected from among 20 innovation champions with an impact by Novae, a media outlet for the positive and engaged economy. This award, which has been given out since 2014, highlights the efforts of small and large organizations that are redefining the economic model in the 21st century by offering sustainable business solutions.

Cascades was also a finalist in the most recent edition of the Sustainable Development category of the Mercuriades awards for its Transportation Electrification Incentive Program.

"We are very proud of these forms of recognition, which are a testament to our organization's contribution to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. We are pursuing our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint by minimizing the impact of our activities and products on the planet while paving the way for innovative packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 11,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

