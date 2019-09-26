Cascades Receives Bronze Parity Certification From Women in Governance

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-friendly recycling, packaging and hygiene solutions, was awarded the bronze Parity Certification by the Women in Governance organization. This certification recognizes Cascades' policies and programs aimed at encouraging women's professional growth and leadership.

Cascades will be honoured at the Women in Governance's Annual Recognition Gala on September 25 in Montréal.

"Cascades is committed to increasing the number of women working at the company and having a greater gender balance," said Cascades President and Chief Executive Officer, Mario Plourde. We see this is a business issue as well as a matter of respect and equity, as it has been shown that having a better balance helps increase corporate profitability," he added.

Parity Certification serves to recognize Canadian organizations committed to increasing the representation of women at the decision-making level, but that also implement mechanisms that enable women at all levels of its hierarchy to achieve career advancement. Each application for certification is evaluated by McKinsey & Company, Mercer and Willis Towers Watson.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

