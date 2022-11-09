KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades is proud to announce that its Canadian Retail Tissue division has ranked #1 in the Household paper category in the 2022 voice of retailer feedback survey conducted by the Advantage Group International. Within its competitive set Cascades ranked #1 in 16 out of the 28 competencies evaluated by retailers, and 96% of the Corporation's competencies are considered "best in class" including capability and expertise, trust, customer service, collaborative planning, ESG & innovation. The Corporation also ranked #1 in the top 125 manufacturer's serving the Canadian market in overall retailer sentiment.

The Advantage Report gives clients a benchmarked view of performance as rated by their business partners, providing them with valuable data regarding their business relationships' strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities. The program services over 40 markets across the globe. Advantage Report helps people and organizations work better together.

"I would first like to thank our employees who devote themselves daily to the satisfaction of our customers. They are the ones who deserve all the credit for these extraordinary results. I also would like to thank our customers and partners who take the time to give us feedback and with whom we are constantly working to improve our methods. We are both proud and humbled by these results and we see them as an incentive to surpass ourselves even more", underlined the President and Chief Executive Officer, Mario Plourde.

"Coming out of a pandemic that tested our entire industry and more particularly our supply chains, we are very proud of this recognition. Customer-centricity is at the heart of our business strategy, and we believe more than ever in the benefit of building a long-term relationship based on the principle of partnership with our customers. We will continue to support them in their growth through a continuous listening approach," said President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Tissue Group, Jean-David Tardif.

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

About Advantage Group International

Advantage Group International is the leading advisor in business-to-business engagement solutions globally. Trusted by many of the world's leading brands, Advantage ReportTM has become the gold standard for improving performance between suppliers and retailers in over 40 countries. Established in 1988 and headquartered in Canada, Advantage Group acts as an integral link between supplier and retail partners, using data, feedback and strategy consulting to illuminate opportunities for mutual growth, strengthen relationships and provide invaluable insight. Advantage Group helps people and organizations work better together. For more information, visit advantagegroup.com

