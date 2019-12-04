Cascades launches a cardboard food tray made from 100% recycled and recyclable material

Committed to reducing its packaging footprint over the past 50 years or so, Cascades has developed this new tray using only recycled fibres, while making sure the cardboard is recyclable at the end of its life. The tray can be completely recycled thanks to the use of a water-based barrier coating that protects it against humidity and thus enhances packaging efficiency without negatively affecting the recyclability of the cardboard. This patented coating is a recyclable and compostable replacement solution for traditional wax- or plastic-based applications widely used in cardboard food packaging, where cardboard recyclability poses some challenges.

"This innovative product sits beautifully with our extensive line of efficient eco-friendly food packaging. Unique and current, this tray allows tons of fibres to be diverted from landfills. Together with our customers, we strive to make positive efforts to create a circular economy," affirmed Luc Langevin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Specialty Products Group.

This "made in Canada" packaging solution meets Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements. Its resistance to humidity and ability to maintain its rigid form when refrigerated make it a perfect solution for packaging fruits, vegetables and proteins. Its water-based barrier helps preserve the freshness of foods, thereby reducing food waste. The cardboard tray's natural appearance and eco-friendly design are the ideal vehicle to showcase its users' environmental values.

For more details about the product, click on the following link:

food-packaging.cascades.com

1 FSC® Licence Number: C002973

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Website: www.cascades.com

Green by Nature blog: blog.cascades.com

Facebook: facebook.com/Cascades

Twitter: twitter.com/CascadesDD | twitter.com/CascadesSD | twitter.com/CascadesInvest

YouTube: youtube.com/Cascades

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

For further information: Media: Christine Beaulieu, Communications Manager, Cascades, 819-363-5161, christine_beaulieu@cascades.com; Investors: Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations, Cascades Inc., 514-282-2697, jennifer_aitken@cascades.com

Related Links

www.cascades.com

