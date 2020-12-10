KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, hygiene and packaging solutions, is pleased to continue supporting efforts to fight effects of the pandemic. In addition to providing essential products on a daily basis that help meet the needs of Cascades' customers and consumers, the Company has donated more than 150,000 boxes over the course of 2020 to non-profit organizations that are working to respond to the needs of people who are most vulnerable during the COVID-19 emergency.

"Cascades has always been committed to helping and being involved in the communities where we do business. The difficult times we are all experiencing have only made this commitment more important," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades. "Every year, Cascades provides over 50,000 cardboard boxes to food banks, community organizations and other aid initiatives. Given the current situation, we have tripled these donations to help with the even greater need for transport, storage and delivery of essential food supplies to individuals who are most affected by the crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cascades has donated more than 150,000 boxes to approximately one hundred community organizations primarily involved in emergency food assistance."

La Tablée des Chefs is one organization that receives box donations from Cascades. The organization has an ambitious goal to provide more than two million meals for families in need through the Solidarity Kitchens project. "Our entire team is proud to have surpassed our objective of 2 million meals. We're ready for 2021 and hope to double our efforts to continue our fight against food insecurity in these difficult times," said Mélissa Parséghian, Director of Business Development & Marketing, La Tablée des Chefs.

As the holiday season approaches, Cascades is committed to continuing to support aid organizations and will provide additional boxes throughout the food drive season.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 12,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

For further information: Media: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Cascades, 819-363-5164, mailto:[email protected] ; Investors: Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations, Cascades, 514-282-2697, [email protected]

