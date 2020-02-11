Cascades Applauds the Government's Commitment to Improve Recovery in Québec

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, packaging and hygiene solutions, applauds the government's commitment to work to improve Québec's recovery chain, notably by establishing quality criteria for materials coming out of the province's sorting centres.

A pioneer of the circular economy, Cascades uses 83% recycled materials in manufacturing all of its products. This makes it the largest collector of paper fibres in Canada. In Québec, the company works with a number of successful sorting centres to ensure the supply of quality fibre. An overall increase in the quality of materials will provide new local opportunities to businesses that recycle.

Cascades also operates 17 sorting centres in Canada and the United States. This gives it unique insight into the current crisis. The company is offering its help and expertise to work with the government and all stakeholders in the industry to find a sustainable solution to the recovery and recycling issues.

"We firmly believe that by enhancing the quality of the materials coming out of sorting centres, standardizing the materials they accept, better informing citizens and developing new markets by mandating the use of recycled content in packaging, Québec could create the winning conditions to stimulate the circular economy. That is why Cascades is supporting the government's efforts and reiterating its interest and availability to work to improve Québec's system of selective collection," said Mario Plourde, President and CEO.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

For further information: Media: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Cascades, 819-363-5164

