Cascades Announces the Appointment of Three New Directors

A highly accomplished businesswoman and manager, Ms. Dunn has over 20 years' experience in management and marketing communications. She is President and CEO of Cossette. Ms. Dunn is actively involved in various professional and community organizations and is Chair of the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. She was named one of the Women's Executive Network's Top 100 most powerful women in Canada for 2018.

For her part, seasoned and renowned financial leader Elif Lévesque has acquired over 20 years of experience in finance and management. Currently Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, Ms. Lévesque also sits on the Board of Directors of TerraX Minerals Inc. and serves as Chair of its Audit Committee. An accomplished manager with an excellent results-oriented track record, Ms. Lévesque was a winner in the 2018 Ace of Finance competition held by FEI Canada's Québec chapter.

An experienced and recognized CFO, Nelson Gentiletti comes to us with over 30 years of experience in finance and strategic management. He was appointed COO and CFO at Loop Industries in January 2019, after having served as CFO and Development Officer of TC Transcontinental for seven years. Mr. Gentiletti is also a member of Sportscene's Board and Audit Committee and of the Advisory Board of Concordia University's John Molson School of Business. He has extensive experience in operations management, financing and business development.

"We are thrilled to add the experience and expertise of Mélanie Dunn, Elif Lévesque and Nelson Gentiletti," said Alain Lemaire, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Their values and vision will help us develop Cascades' main strategic orientations in order to keep creating value for all our shareholders. Moreover, the presence of Ms. Lévesque and Ms. Dunn supports the increased diversity the Board of Directors is looking for."

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Website: www.cascades.com

Green by Nature blog: blog.cascades.com

Facebook: facebook.com/Cascades

Twitter: twitter.com/CascadesDD | twitter.com/CascadesSD | twitter.com/CascadesInvest

YouTube: youtube.com/Cascades

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

For further information: Media: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, Cascades, 819 363-5164, hugo_damours@cascades.com; Source: Robert F. Hall, Chief of Strategy, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary, Cascades, 819 363-5116, rhall@cascades.com

Related Links

www.cascades.com

