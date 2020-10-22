/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) ("Cascades"), a leader in eco-friendly recycling, hygiene and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced offering of 7,441,000 common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") at a price of $16.80 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $125,008,800 (the "Offering").

The Offering was completed on a bought deal basis and was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and including National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc.

Cascades intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to finance a portion of the previously announced Bear Island mill conversion project and for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The Company employs approximately 12,000 women and men across a network of close to 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

