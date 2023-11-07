Carlsberg announces partnership with the Ontario Hockey League

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -

Carlsberg is proud to announce a new partnership with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). For the 2023-24 season, Carlsberg Lite will become the first ever official beer of OHL fans.

In addition to being the official beer of OHL fans, this partnership will allow Carlsberg to be the presenting sponsor for the OHL Alumni Spotlight Series, as well as an official partner of the OHL Playoffs.

The OHL is regarded as one of the top player development leagues in the world and continues to be a leading supplier of talent to both the National Hockey League and Canada's National teams at all levels. The OHL consists of 20 member teams, including 17 in the province of Ontario as well as three in the United States. The OHL is committed to remaining a world leader in the development of players, coaches and officials for the NHL, U SPORTS and Hockey Canada while continuing to offer the finest player experience and academic opportunities.

"The OHL is excited to partner with Carlsberg as the official beer of OHL fans," said Matt Gergely, Director of Business Operations for the OHL. "We look forward to watching them speak to our fanbase during the 2024 OHL Playoffs and sharing success stories of our alumni as the presenting sponsor of an upcoming alumni series."

Carlsberg Group is the third largest global brewery. In March 2023, Carlsberg acquired Waterloo Brewing. This acquisition allowed Carlsberg Canada to become a full-scale operational business with their own brewery, a wide portfolio of both local and global brands, while employing more than 350 people in Canada. To complement this journey, Carlsberg Canada is looking to establish meaningful connections with Canadians nationwide – starting by showcasing local talents to the world.

"Our Ontario market is very excited for this partnership. With Carlsberg's rich heritage and passion for brewing beer, we share the same passion the OHL fans have for their respective teams," said Michael Villani, National Sales Director for Carlsberg Canada. "Supporting local communities by cheering on your favourite OHL team is something Carlsberg wants to celebrate. We are very excited to raise a glass of Carlsberg Lite with fans!"

Fans can find Carlsberg Lite at the LCBO, The Beer Store, The Waterloo Brewing Beer Store and select grocery locations in Ontario. With an ABV of only 4%, Carlsberg Lite is a Danish premium light pilsner with a malty backbone and balanced bitterness. As the Carlsberg Canada and OHL partnership begins to unfold, fans can also expect to see specialized programming in place at their favourite bars and restaurants, as well as contests and giveaways.

About Carlsberg Canada

The Carlsberg Group was established in 1847 by Danish brewer J.C. Jacobsen. Carlsberg's international presence grew in the 20th century as the demand for Carlsberg Pilsner outside Denmark quickly accelerated.

Today, Carlsberg Canada has an impressive combined portfolio of eleven brands, including beer, cider and RTD's. Their purpose is brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for customers, consumers and society.

For further information: Thomas Valdez, Sponsorships Manager, Carlsberg Canada, [email protected]