Drink Pink! Carlsberg Launches Canada's First-Ever Rosé Beer

Canadians enjoy 'beer gone vogue' with 1664 Rosé fresh off the runway

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians are enjoying the summer through rosé coloured glasses this year as Carlsberg launches an exciting new innovation, and a first for Canada: rosé beer!

In the season of pink drinks, 1664 Rosé is right on time with their new wheat beer that boasts a hint of citrus, peach, and subtle notes of coriander with an added touch of red berries that's light on the palate. This refreshing take on the year-round favourite 1664 Blanc is also served in the iconic blue bottle.

"It's the best of two beloved and sophisticated libations: a beautiful glass of rosé and a refreshing, premium beer. If you can't decide on one, 1664 Rosé gives you both," said the director of marketing at Carlsberg Canada, Chad Abdo.

1664 Rosé was introduced to the fashion community earlier this season as the title sponsor of Fashion Art Toronto's 1664 Fashion Week, which kicked-off the summer of pink, from style to drinks.

"We are champions of bold style choices and individuality in fashion, especially those that showcase unique style twists, which is why 1664 Rosé is a playful twist on flavour and design," said Abdo.

Bartenders and cocktail experts are also recommending 1664 Rosé for those looking to sip in style with refreshing cocktail recipes. Monica Carbonell from Liquid Culture, crafted several 1664 Rosé cocktails including this viral sweet tea recipe!

'Proper' Pink Tea Punch: (**Link to image here)

Ingredients

2 oz Whisky

5 oz Steeped Chamomile Tea (Unsweetened)

1 oz Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

2 oz Honey Syrup (1:1)

3 oz 1664 Rosé Beer

Add all ingredients to a punch bowl with ice - stir, garnish with pink edible flowers and serve.

1664 Rosé is now available at the LCBO, The Beer Store and grocery stores across Quebec.

Hi-Res photos of 1664 Rosé can be found here .

SOURCE Carlsberg Canada

