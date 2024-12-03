Carl's Jr. Opens 400th Restaurant in Mexico

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE") announced today the opening of the 400th Carl's Jr. restaurant in Mexico. Known globally for big, bold flavors, Carl's Jr.'s crave-worthy menu includes juicy chargrilled burgers, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ and Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes™.

Carl’s Jr.’s 400th restaurant in Tampico, Mexico.

Selling more than 200,000 burgers a day to hungry guests throughout Mexico, Carl's Jr. has become famous for its one-of-a-kind limited time offer products, blockbuster partnerships, and massive one-day promotions. The annual celebration of National Burger Day and this year's Bisiesto Day drew thousands of guests lining up out the door for a delicious experience.

"Mexico continues to be one of our top performing markets. Carl's Jr. Mexico's success is due to the best-in-class experience we offer our guests throughout the country every day," said Julio Sanchez, General Manager-Americas at CKE Restaurants. "With the opening of our 400th restaurant, we continue to deliver beautiful, modern restaurants, and of course, the best burgers in the business."

CKE's international footprint continues to grow with over 1,100 Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations in more than 35 countries and more restaurants are scheduled to open before the end of the year. With plans to open in the United Kingdom in early 2025, CKE will add another country to the growing list as it continues global expansion into new markets.

"Carl's Jr. made its debut in Mexico more than 30 years ago in 1991 and there's been no looking back," said Mike Woida, President of International at CKE. "With new markets in the works, continued growth in our existing countries, and burgers that are chargrilled to perfection, the future of our international business is bright. I can't wait to see what the next 30 years will look like."

For international franchise information visit https://carlsjrfranchising.com/international.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic chargrilled burgers and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

