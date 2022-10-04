Carl Data Solutions changes corporate name to infinitii AI and CSE stock ticker symbol to IAI

VANCOUVER, BC, OCT. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Carl Data Solutions Inc. announced it has rebranded and changed its company name to infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or the "Company") (CSE:CRL, FSE:7C5, OTC:CDTAF). The new brand is supporting a multi-product predictive analytics software portfolio focused on Machine Learning (ML) capabilities. On Oct. 7, infinitii AI's new stock ticker symbol on the CSE will change from CRL to IAI.

"The infinitii ai name embodies an extensive product portfolio for Machine Learning and signals an exciting business transformation," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "Our infinitii ai corporate brand reflects a new era of growth for the Company as we market innovative AI-driven software that empowers our customers and partners to make their data smarter."

infinitii ai provides environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, and has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for Smart City and Smart Industry infrastructure operations that rely on time-series data. The Company serves customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal, K2 Geospatial and CSL Services.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) Machine Learning analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE infinitii ai inc.

For further information: Nathan Rudyk, Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 778 200 2093, infinitii ai inc.