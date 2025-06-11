Caribbean Vibrations TV Presents the First-Ever Caribbean Vibrations Festival

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Caribbean Vibrations TV, Canada's longest-running Caribbean television series, proudly announces the inaugural Caribbean Vibrations Festival, happening July 12–13, 2025 at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre. This exciting two-day event brings the sights, sounds, and soul of the Caribbean Region and its Diaspora to life in the heart of the city.

Festival highlights include:

The Marketplace : 50+ vendors and sponsors offering authentic Caribbean products, food, and art.





: 50+ vendors and sponsors offering authentic products, food, and art. The Stage in the Park : Live music, dance, and cultural showcases.





: Live music, dance, and cultural showcases. Rum Tastings : Enjoy curated samples of world-renowned Caribbean rums.





: Enjoy curated samples of world-renowned rums. Kids Zone : Family-friendly entertainment and fun activities.





: Family-friendly entertainment and fun activities. Special Guests : Appearances by Caribbean personalities and cultural icons.





: Appearances by personalities and cultural icons. Trip Giveaway: Win an all-inclusive vacation courtesy of the Jamaican Tourism Board.

Event Info:

Dates: Saturday & Sunday, July 12–13, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Location: Harbourfront Centre, Toronto

"This festival is a dream come true," says Alain P. Arthur, Executive Producer and CEO. "We're thrilled to bring Caribbean culture to life and connect with our amazing community."

For more details, visit caribvibetv.com.

Join us on July 12–13, 2025, for an unforgettable celebration of island culture!

About Caribbean Vibrations TV

For over 21 Years, Caribbean Vibrations TV has been the voice of Caribbean culture in Canada, showcasing its beauty, history, and influence through engaging stories and features. As Canada's longest-running Caribbean TV series, it remains a trusted platform for celebrating and connecting the Caribbean community.

About Harbourfront

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto's waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto's central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organisation that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organisation champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit. www.harbourfrontcentre.com

For media inquiries regarding the festival, please contact:

Contact: Cameron Thomas, [email protected], 416-660-9801

Contact: Kevin Pennant, [email protected], 416-818-7466

SOURCE Caribbean Vibrations TV

For sponsorship opportunities or more information regarding Caribbean Vibrations, please contact: Alain P. Arthur, Executive Producer, 416-451-8596, [email protected]