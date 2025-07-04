Caribbean Vibrations TV Presents the First-Ever Caribbean Vibrations Festival

Toronto's Harbourfront Centre to Host a Two-Day Celebration of Caribbean Excellence, July 12–13, 2025

TORONTO, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto, get ready to feel the vibes! Caribbean Vibrations TV, Canada's longest-running Caribbean television series, is thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural Caribbean Vibrations Festival, a dynamic two-day celebration of Caribbean culture, music, and artistry taking place Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the vibrant Harbourfront Centre in downtown Toronto.

From 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily, festival-goers will be treated to an unforgettable cultural experience, filled with electrifying live performances, Caribbean cuisine, rum tastings, and family-friendly activities that reflect the rich and diverse heritage of the Caribbean region and its global Diaspora. Admission is free for all.

"This festival has been years in the making," says Alain P. Arthur, Executive Producer of Caribbean Vibrations TV. "We're proud to bring together the sounds, flavours, and stories of the Caribbean under one roof to celebrate our shared identity and community spirit."

Unmissable Live Performances from Caribbean Icons

The Caribbean Vibrations Festival boasts a powerhouse lineup of internationally recognized artists and cultural icons:

Dwayne Morgan – A two-time Canadian National Poetry Slam Champion and recipient of the Order of Ontario , Morgan is a spoken word artist whose poetic voice has graced stages for dignitaries such as Barack Obama and Michaëlle Jean, and shared lineups with Alicia Keys , Drake, and Russell Peters .





– A two-time Canadian National Poetry Slam Champion and recipient of the , Morgan is a spoken word artist whose poetic voice has graced stages for dignitaries such as and Michaëlle Jean, and shared lineups with , Drake, and . David Rudder – One of Trinidad and Tobago's most celebrated musical legends, Rudder is a pioneering calypsonian with global acclaim. As a solo artist and former frontman of Charlie's Roots, his voice and lyrics have defined Caribbean music for decades.





– One of most celebrated musical legends, Rudder is a pioneering calypsonian with global acclaim. As a solo artist and former frontman of Charlie's Roots, his voice and lyrics have defined music for decades. Ammoye – This 7-time JUNO Award nominee fuses reggae, soul, and dancehall with unmatched vocal prowess. Born in Jamaica and based in Toronto , Ammoye is widely considered the next big thing in Canadian reggae.





– This 7-time JUNO Award nominee fuses reggae, soul, and dancehall with unmatched vocal prowess. Born in and based in , Ammoye is widely considered the next big thing in Canadian reggae. Moses Revolution – A collective of Caribbean -born musicians in Canada , Moses Revolution brings a unique fusion of island rhythms that promise to energize and captivate audiences.

Vibes by Canada's Premier Caribbean DJs

Get ready to vibe as top DJs bring nonstop island energy to the Harbourfront stage:

Dr. Jay de Soca Prince – A pioneer of Canada's soca scene, Dr. Jay has collaborated with legends like Machel Montano and produced hits for artists including Skinny Fabulous.





– A pioneer of soca scene, Dr. Jay has collaborated with legends like and produced hits for artists including Skinny Fabulous. SPEXDABOSS – Canada's Reggae Ambassador and host of The Riddim Track, the country's only commercial reggae radio show, airing nationally on FLOW 98.7FM. Spex brings high-energy sets, deep roots knowledge, and undeniable vibes.

More Than Music – A Cultural Immersion

Festival attendees can also enjoy:

Authentic Caribbean food and drink vendors





Rum tasting experiences





Cultural showcases and artisan markets





Interactive family programming





Prize giveaways, including a chance to win an all-inclusive trip for two to Jamaica , courtesy of the Jamaican Tourism Board

Event Details

What : Caribbean Vibrations Festival





: Caribbean Vibrations Festival When : Saturday, July 12 & Sunday, July 13, 2025





: & Time : 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM





: – Where : Harbourfront Centre, Toronto





: Harbourfront Centre, Cost: FREE

About Caribbean Vibrations TV

For over 20 years, Caribbean Vibrations TV has brought Caribbean culture, music, and travel to Canadian viewers through broadcast and digital media. The series continues to spotlight the stories and talent of the Caribbean Diaspora, building cultural bridges and community connections.

Website: caribvibetv.com

About Harbourfront

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto's waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto's central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines, and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit. www.harbourfrontcentre.com

For media inquiries or more information regarding the festival, please contact:

Cameron Thomas, [email protected], 416-660-9801

Kevin Pennant, [email protected], 416-818-7466

