MONTREAL, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, presented last Monday its 2023-2024 results to its members and partners in the logistics and freight transport sector at its annual general meeting. After the meeting, about sixty people made the most of a networking event to exchange ideas among industry professionals. Also in attendance were Ms. Sophie Mauzerolle, City Councillor of Ville-Marie and executive committee member responsible for transportation and mobility, and Geert Vansintjan, Belgian Consul General in Montreal. CargoM takes this opportunity to thank the event's main partner, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

"What a joy it is for us to present the Cluster's projects this past year. We are proud of our results, despite the departure of key members of management at the end of the year. Our congratulations go to the team that masterfully managed to stay the course, managing the Cluster's day-to-day activities in addition to projects in development. By doing so, CargoM was able to continue its mission of uniting the sector in concerted action to improve supply chain fluidity. In line with our 2023-2025 strategic plan, a number of initiatives, some developed in partnership with other companies, have been implemented. These actions are making it possible to improve the performance, resilience and visibility of our major North American hub. We thank our members, partners, backers and directors for their loyalty and support throughout these major changes. A new era has begun for CargoM, and we look forward to the coming year with great drive and enthusiasm."

- Michael A. Grier, Senior Vice-President of Administration, Dorel Industries Inc., and Co-Chair of the CargoM Board of Directors

Main actions by CargoM in the past year:

Official launch of storage space tool

Rollout of the Cap St-Laurent Directory in collaboration the St. Lawrence Economic Development Council, funded by the Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie (MRIF) and the Ministry of the Economy, Innovation and Energy (MEIE)

Organization of a networking activity with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges as guest, in collaboration with the Port of Montreal

Member visits from Kuehne+Nagel, DG CanEst Transit Inc. and MSC

Participation in many roundtables, workshops and committees held by various levels of government and parapublic entities

8th edition of Transport and Logistics Career Day

Visits as part of our Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP)

Participation in The Visitors Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany with a presentation on two smart cities, Berlin and Hamburg .

Learn more about CargoM's achievements in 2023-2024 in the annual report.

Election of Board members for 2024-2025

Chair Ms. Julie Gascon President and CEO, Montreal Port Authority Co-Chair Mr. Michael Grier Senior Vice-President of Administration, Dorel

Industries Inc. Treasurer Mr. Darren Reynolds Director, Sales and Marketing Business

Development, Canadian National Member of Executive Committee Mr. Marc Cadieux President and CEO Quebec Trucking Association Member of Executive Committee Mr. Michael Fratianni President and CEO, Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership Directors Mr. Martin Ball President and CEO, WIPTEC pick, pack & ship

Mr. Hugo Bisaillon Director, Investing — Aerospace, Infrastructure and

Transportation, Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Mr. Matthieu Casey Director, Cargo Revenue Management and Business

Strategy, Air Canada Cargo

Mr. Stéphane Chevigny President, Groupe Intersand

Mr. Rodney Corrigan President, Logistec Stevedoring Inc.

Mr. Domenico Costantino Regional Vice-President — Eastern Canada, Kuehne +

Nagel Ltd.

Ms. Nathalie Drouin Chairholder of the INFRA-S, Chair on the social value

of infrastructures, INFRA-S — ESG UQÀM, School of

Science and Management

Mr. Guillaum W. Dubreuil Director, Government and External Affairs, The CSL Group Inc.

Mr. Julien Dubreuil General Manager, Termont Montreal Inc.

Mr. Jonathan Hébert Chief Financial & Growth Officer Ray-Mont Logistics

Mr. Jordan Kajfasz AVP Sales and Marketing, International Intermodal

and Automotive, CPKC

Mr. Maxime Laplante-Sauriol Director of Operations, Mediterranean Shipping

Company (Canada) Inc.

Mr. Michel Robert President and CEO, Groupe Robert

Mr. Robert Roy President, Maritime Employers Association

Mr. Michel Sawaya Corporate Manager, CMA CGM Canada Inc.

Ms. Chloé St-Amand Executive Director, Camo-Route

Mr. Martin Trépanier Director, CIRRELT — Université de Montréal

Mr. Patrick Turcotte President, TYT Group

"It is a huge pleasure and a great source of pride for me to chair CargoM's Board of Directors. The organization is doing an outstanding job, making a significant contribution to improving the performance and resilience of our supply chain, an essential pillar of our regional and national economy. By working closely with our members, partners and all stakeholders, I am certain that we will keep strengthening our sector to even better meet tomorrow's challenges. Together, we will further our mission to energize and innovate in this vital industry."

- Julie Gascon, President and CEO, Montreal Port Authority, and Chair of the CargoM Board of Directors

In closing, we thank the directors who stepped down from the Executive Committee and Board of Directors during the year. First of all, Mr. Martin Imbleau, who held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority, was replaced by Geneviève Deschamps, who acted as Interim President, and then by Julie Gascon, newly appointed President and CEO. We also note the departure of Madeleine Paquin, who has been with us since the beginning of the Cluster, and who was President and Chief Executive Officer of Logistec Corporation. Her replacement, Mr. Rodney Corrigan, is President of Logistec Stevedoring Inc. Mr. Charles Raymond, President and CEO of Ray-Mont Logistics, passes the torch to his colleague, Mr. Jonathan Hébert, Director, Finance and Growth. Lastly, Mr. Stéphane Lapierre, Vice-President, Air Operations and Development, Aéroports de Montréal, is stepping down. To fill this vacancy, we are pleased to welcome Ms. Chloé St-Amand, General Manager of Camo-Route, the road transport industry's sectoral manpower committee.

To every person who has moved on from the Cluster, we sincerely thank you for your active involvement, support and confidence. We warmly welcome the newcomers, and look forward to the rewarding projects we will work on together.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca — CargoMLinkedin) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees, around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents close to 130,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $8.7 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), from the Government of Quebec and from all of its members.

