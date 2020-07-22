CargoM now offers three websites to serve its supply chain

From left to right, this new interface starts with access to the CargoM website for an overview of the Cluster's mission, its four working groups, its members, achievements and events as well as all the participation opportunities the Cluster has to offer.

Next, in the middle, is montrealtransportlogistique.ca, which highlights Greater Montreal's strengths and economic advantages. Providing a gateway to the world, it aims to showcase the advantages of our supply chain and inform foreign investors. It also provides a lot of useful information, including transit times for imports and exports through Montreal.

The option on the right leads to the Foreign Trade Zone Centre of Greater Montreal. It is noteworthy that CargoM secured FTZ Point designation from Canada Economic Development. The Greater Montreal Centre is a point of service with a dedicated resource whose mandate is to assist importers and exporters who wish to make the most of the customs duty or tax deferral programs available to them in the metropolitan area.

"To achieve its objectives, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal is always on the lookout for tools that will raise its profile and streamline interaction between its partners and members. By creating these three distinct sites while maintaining a single point of access to these resources, we wanted to offer a user-friendly way to access all the information and tools available to our business ecosystem under the CargoM banner," said Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM.

It is also noteworthy that CargoM keeps developing its fields of expertise to fully support its members and partners. If you have any questions about the organization's activities, please contact:

Lori Nelis, Project Manager, responsible for Working Groups 1 – Sector Development Opportunities, 2 – Communication and Outreach and 3 – Innovation and Fluidity, as well as the Air Freight Committee

Yves Murray, Project Manager, responsible for Working Group 4 – Workforce, the CargoM Career Day and the Careers section of the CargoM website

Christian Kamudimba, Foreign Trade Zone Centre Coordinator (for any questions on duty and tax deferral programs)

Océane Dinant, Administrative Assistant

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca - @CargoMtl) brings together the players in Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport industry, educational institutions, research centres and sector associations around shared objectives in order to increase cohesiveness, competitiveness, growth and reach. The logistics and transportation industry in Greater Montreal represents 120,000 transportation and warehousing jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4.3 billion in economic benefits for Greater Montreal.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

SOURCE Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal

For further information: CargoM, Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director, 514 508-2609, extension 222, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cargo-montreal.ca

