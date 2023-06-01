MONTREAL, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, yesterday presented its 2022-2023 results to nearly 100 members, partners and friends of the logistics sector attending its annual general meeting at the Port of Montreal Tower. Following the AGM, a networking activity marked the Cluster's 10th anniversary. Guests included Mr. Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority and Chair of the CargoM Board of Directors and Ms. Julie Roy, City Councillor of Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Chair of the Commission sur l'eau, l'environnement, le développement durable et les grands parcs. CargoM takes this opportunity to thank the event's main partner, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, and its other partners, the Montreal Port Authority and Logistec Corporation.

Martin Imbleau, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority and Chairman of the Board of CargoM, at yesterday's annual meeting. Around one hundred people gathered to celebrate the Grappe's 10th anniversary. (CNW Group/Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal)

"We are proud to present the actions we carried out this year. After two years in the pandemic, CargoM was delighted to meet its members and partners in person, both in Montreal and abroad. The numerous exchanges and new meetings proved the importance of networking and maintaining close ties with our community. The fluidity and resilience of our supply chain remains our priority, and we are very satisfied with the achievements, partnerships and issues we addressed during this year, which is special in and of itself as it marks a decade in operation. Since its inception, CargoM has brought together the logistics and freight transport sector around projects that helped make Greater Montreal a hub known for its performance, adaptability and innovation. We are grateful for the involvement of our members and partners, and we extend our warmest thanks to our backers who loyally supported us throughout the past ten years."

- Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director, CargoM

Main actions carried out by CargoM in the past year:

Collaborative Innovation Hub for Mobility (CIM), formally known as the City of Sustainable Mobility, a Propulsion Québec project developed in collaboration with CargoM: designed a website, received 20+ projects, obtained funding, submitted the study and held a networking event

Lean & Green Canada – Sustainable Mobility Program: mission to Belgium and the Netherlands to meet with collaborators Logistics in Wallonia and Conneck, and developed a pilot project with Logistec Corporation

Development of the online storage space survey tool: developed a new form, dashboard and web interface with Mely.ai

Innovation and fluidity: informative presentations by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility on rehabilitating the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel

Working group meetings and visits to members this year: Wiptec, Synergie Canada, Port of Montreal , E4C and Logistics in Wallonia

, E4C and Logistics in Wallonia 7th edition of the Transportation and Logistics Career Day – back in the original format (45+ businesses)

Update of the 2023-2025 strategic plan

Launch of the CargoM InterModal media monitoring report

Update of the KPMG study Profile of the Logistics and Transportation Sector in Greater Montreal

Missions to Savannah, Georgia and to Belgium as part of the Flanders Visitors Program

and to as part of the Flanders Visitors Program Promotion of the supply chain to elected officials at all three levels of government

Visits as part of the Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP)

Learn more about CargoM's achievements in 2022-2023 in the annual report.

Election of Board members for 2023-2024

Chair Mr. Martin Imbleau President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Port Authority Vice-Chair Mr. Michael Grier Senior Vice President of Operations, Dorel Industries Inc. Treasurer Mr. Darren Reynolds Director, Sales and Marketing Business Development Canadian National Member of Executive Committee Mr. Marc Cadieux President and Chief Executive Officer, Quebec Trucking Association Member of Executive Committee Ms. Madeleine Paquin President and CEO, Logistec Corporation Directors Mr. Martin Ball President, Wiptec

Mr. Hugo Bisaillon Director, Private Equity and Impact Investing - Aerospace, Infrastructure and Transportation, Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Mr. Matthieu Casey Managing Director, Commercial - Cargo, Air Canada Cargo

Mr. Stéphane Chevigny President, Intersand

Mr. Domenico Costantino Regional Vice President – Eastern Canada, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd.

Ms. Nathalie Drouin Chairholder, Research Chair INFRA-S on Social Value of Infrastructures, INFRA-S — ESG UQÀM, École des sciences de la gestion

Mr. Guillaum W. Dubreuil Director, Government and External Affairs, The CSL Group Inc.

Mr. Julien Dubreuil General Manager, Termont Montreal Inc.

Mr. Michael Fratianni President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership

Mr. Jordan Kajfasz AVP, International Intermodal, Canadian Pacific

Mr. Stéphane Lapierre Vice President, Air Operations and Air Services Development, Aéroports de Montréal

Mr. Maxime Laplante-Sauriol Director of Operations, Mediterranean Shipping Company (Canada) inc.

Mr. Charles Raymond Président-directeur général, Ray-Mont Logistics

Mr. Michel Robert Président et chef de la direction, Groupe Robert

Mr. Robert Roy President, Maritime Employers Association

Mr. Michel Sawaya Corporate Manager, CMA CGM Canada Inc.

Mr. Martin Trépanier Director, CIRRELT, Université de Montréal

Mr. Patrick Turcotte President, TYT Group



"As Chair of the Board of Directors, I congratulate CargoM on its record of achievements and actions in 2022. Ten years after it was created, CargoM continues to prove its decisive role at the very core of Greater Montreal's logistics ecosystem. Not only does it provide a platform for collaboration and coordination to enhance the efficiency and concerted performance of the entire supply chain, but it is also an impetus for reflection to better prepare and plan for the future, with a view to continuous improvement for the benefit of all businesses and the population as a whole."

- Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority and Chair of the CargoM Board of Directors

In closing, we thank two directors who left the Board over the past year, Mr. Jason Brooks, Executive Leader in Supply Chain & Logistics, Mediterranean Shipping Company (Canada) Inc., and Mr. Jacques Grégoire, Portfolio Manager, Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Both were extensively involved and devoted much of their time to developing the Cluster. Succeeding them are colleagues in their respective companies, Mr. Maxime Laplante-Sauriol, Director of Operations, and Mr. Hugo Bisaillon, Director, Private Equity and Impact Investments - Aerospace, Infrastructure and Transportation.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees, around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents close to 130,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $8.7 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), from the Government of Quebec and from all of its members.

