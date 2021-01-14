CargoM announces new appointments, with Ms. Madeleine Paquin as Board Chair

"More than ever, I see the importance of mobilizing all stakeholders, from public and private institutions alike, around a common vision, and of promoting the Montreal hub," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC Corporation and Chair of the CargoM Board of Directors.

"Despite this highly unstable period that is putting a strain on our supply chain, we are grateful that experienced people such as Sylvie Vachon and now Madeleine Paquin are chairing our Board of Directors and giving so generously of their valuable time. Since our inception, their involvement has maintained solidarity and mutual assistance, making CargoM a rallying point for our industry that remains as strong as ever. Madeleine's comprehensive expertise in the fields of shipping terminals, the environment and business will be of great benefit to developing the cluster. With this new appointment and those of Michael and Darren, not to mention Amy's recent arrival, we will be well supported to meet the many challenges of this new year" said CargoM Executive Director Mathieu Charbonneau.

The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the following new appointments: Mr. Michael Grier, Vice-President, Global Logistics, Dorel Industries Inc. is appointed Co-Chair and Mr. Darren Reynolds, Director, Business Development, Sales and Marketing, Canadian National, is the new Treasurer.

In closing, we are very pleased to announce the arrival of Ms. Amy Lombard to our full-time team. As Project Manager, Ms. Lombard will be responsible for Sector Development Opportunities and Innovation and Fluidity. A graduate of the Université de Montréal, Ms. Lombard holds a bachelor's degree in environmental geography as well as a master's in geography with a focus on marine transportation. She brings more than six years of experience in the transportation and environment sectors. Having previously worked for various companies such as CIRRELT, LOGISTEC Corporation and Lowe's Canada, she now wishes to put her skills to good use at CargoM. We welcome her!

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (www.cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents 120,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4.3 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

For further information: Mathieu Charbonneau, CargoM, 514-508-2609, [email protected]

