CargoM announces new appointments, with Ms. Madeleine Paquin as Board Chair
Jan 14, 2021, 09:03 ET
MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, CargoM, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Madeleine Paquin, who previously held the position of Co-Chair, to head its Board of Directors. President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation since 1996, a company that provides specialized industrial services, including cargo handling, at 38 port facilities and 64 terminals in North America, marine transportation services to the Canadian Arctic and environmental services. Ms. Paquin is also a director on the Boards of Directors of Air Canada and the Maritime Employers Association. Recognized by her peers for her leadership, she is a member of the Order of Canada, has been inducted into the Cercle des Grands Entrepreneurs du Québec and is among the 100 most influential women in supply chain management.
"More than ever, I see the importance of mobilizing all stakeholders, from public and private institutions alike, around a common vision, and of promoting the Montreal hub," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC Corporation and Chair of the CargoM Board of Directors.
"Despite this highly unstable period that is putting a strain on our supply chain, we are grateful that experienced people such as Sylvie Vachon and now Madeleine Paquin are chairing our Board of Directors and giving so generously of their valuable time. Since our inception, their involvement has maintained solidarity and mutual assistance, making CargoM a rallying point for our industry that remains as strong as ever. Madeleine's comprehensive expertise in the fields of shipping terminals, the environment and business will be of great benefit to developing the cluster. With this new appointment and those of Michael and Darren, not to mention Amy's recent arrival, we will be well supported to meet the many challenges of this new year" said CargoM Executive Director Mathieu Charbonneau.
The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the following new appointments: Mr. Michael Grier, Vice-President, Global Logistics, Dorel Industries Inc. is appointed Co-Chair and Mr. Darren Reynolds, Director, Business Development, Sales and Marketing, Canadian National, is the new Treasurer.
In closing, we are very pleased to announce the arrival of Ms. Amy Lombard to our full-time team. As Project Manager, Ms. Lombard will be responsible for Sector Development Opportunities and Innovation and Fluidity. A graduate of the Université de Montréal, Ms. Lombard holds a bachelor's degree in environmental geography as well as a master's in geography with a focus on marine transportation. She brings more than six years of experience in the transportation and environment sectors. Having previously worked for various companies such as CIRRELT, LOGISTEC Corporation and Lowe's Canada, she now wishes to put her skills to good use at CargoM. We welcome her!
About CargoM
Created in 2012, CargoM (www.cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents 120,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4.3 billion annually in economic benefits.
CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.
