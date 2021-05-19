"It is with a sense of accomplishment that CargoM brings you its 20-21 Annual Report. These difficult months have affected many sectors and businesses, and we salute the involvement of our members and partners, who never faltered despite the daily setbacks. The COVID-19 crisis gave us the opportunity to develop projects that will remain sustainable and useful for our logistics community. CargO 2 AI and the inventory of available storage space are now part of the range of tools at our sector's disposal. As always, our industry has shown incredible adaptability. We are committed to continuing our work to make our supply chain even stronger, more innovative, greener and smarter," said Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM.

Here are the main actions that marked the year:

Submission to the Ministry of Economy and Innovation (MEI), in partnership with Propulsion Québec, of an innovation zone project: La Cité de la mobilité durable (The City of Sustainable Mobility)

Rollout of the rapid cargo distribution project, CargO 2 AI, in partnership with the Port of Montreal, developed by Ivado Labs and funded by Scale AI

, in partnership with the Port of , developed by Ivado Labs and funded by Scale AI Inventory of available indoor and outdoor storage spaces in Greater Montreal

Publication of bi-monthly newsletters about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic

Official launch of the Lean & Green certification project

Fifth edition, and the first virtual edition, of the CargoM Career Day in Transportation and Logistics

Design and updating of communication tools: brochures, website, graphic boards, etc.

Publication of studies on the cold chain, Profilage de la chaîne froide du Grand Montréal et identification des opportunités d'affaires sur la chaîne du froid and freight transport in an urban environment, Examen des potentialités d'utilisation des infrastructures de transport collectif à des fins de transport de marchandises en milieu urbain

and freight transport in an urban environment, Start of work on the professional truck driving immersion program, the Programme d'immersion professionnelle en camionnage (PIPC)

Webinars and learning tools on Foreign Trade Zone programs

Active participation as a member in numerous committees, including the Quebec government follow-up committee for the Sustainable Mobility Policy – 2030, the Conseil emploi metropole, the Board of Directors of the Greater Montreal Climate Fund, and the Transportation Committee of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

To learn more, consult the CargoM 2020-2021 annual report by clicking here.

Board members for 2021-2022

Chair Ms. Madeleine Paquin President and CEO, Logistec Corporation Vice-Chair Mr. Michael Grier Senior Vice President of Operations, Dorel Industries Inc. Treasurer Mr. Darren Reynolds Director, Sales and Marketing Business Development, Canadian National Member of Executive Committee Mr. Marc Cadieux President and Chief Executive Officer, Quebec Trucking Association Directors Mr. Jason Brooks Vice-President of Client Services, Mediterranean Shipping Company (Canada) Inc.

Mr. Thiago Campos General Manager, CMA CGM Canada Inc.

Mr. Matthieu Casey Director, Cargo Revenue Management and Business Strategy, Air Canada Cargo

Mr. Stéphane Chevigny President, Intersand

Mr. Domenico Costantino Director Route Development Transpacific Canada, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd.

Ms. Nathalie Drouin Executive Director and Professor, KHEOPS - ESG UQÀM, École des sciences de la gestion

Mr. Guillaum W. Dubreuil Director, Government and External Affairs, The CSL Group Inc.

Mr. Julien Dubreuil General Manager, Termont Montreal Inc.

Mr. Michael Fratianni President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership

Mr. Jacques Grégoire Portfolio Manager, Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Mr. Martin Imbleau President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Port Authority

Mr. Jordan Kajfasz AVP Sales and Marketing, International Intermodal and Automotive, Canadian Pacific

Mr. Stéphane Lapierre Vice President, Air Operations and Air Services Development, Aéroports de Montréal

Mr. Jean-Robert Lessard Vice-President, Public Affairs, Groupe Robert

Mr. Charles Raymond President and Chief Executive Officer, Ray-Mont Logistics

Mr. Martin Tessier President, Maritime Employers Association

Mr. Laurent Tourigny President, Trac-World Freight Services Inc.

Mr. Martin Trépanier Director, CIRRELT, Université de Montréal

Mr. Patrick Turcotte President, TYT Group

"I have been chairing the Board of Directors of CargoM since January, and my enthusiasm has been rewarded. The results achieved by the Cluster remain considerable and it is a joy to see the active involvement of our members, who generously support the full-time team. I take this opportunity to welcome the new directors who replaced their colleagues on our Board over the course of the year: Mr. Jason Brooks of MSC, Mr. Thiago Campos of CMA CGM, Mr. Domenico Costantino of Kuehne + Nagel, and Mr. Martin Imbleau of the Montreal Port Authority. Our directors' presence and influence make freight transport in Greater Montreal all the more efficient. CargoM brings together this vital industry in a shared goal to increase the global competitiveness of our supply chain," said Ms. Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Logistec Corporation and Chair of the CargoM Board of Directors.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents 120,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

