CargoM 2020-2021 Annual Report - Projects that unite Greater Montreal's logistics community
May 19, 2021, 12:43 ET
MONTREAL, May 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, yesterday presented its 2019-2020 report to more than 75 people at its annual general meeting of members. Attended by numerous transportation and logistics stakeholders, some of the projects covered met the specific problems of this eventful year while other initiatives were implemented to support our supply chain in the face of challenges such as fluidity, economic development, outreach, workforce and training.
"It is with a sense of accomplishment that CargoM brings you its 20-21 Annual Report. These difficult months have affected many sectors and businesses, and we salute the involvement of our members and partners, who never faltered despite the daily setbacks. The COVID-19 crisis gave us the opportunity to develop projects that will remain sustainable and useful for our logistics community. CargO2AI and the inventory of available storage space are now part of the range of tools at our sector's disposal. As always, our industry has shown incredible adaptability. We are committed to continuing our work to make our supply chain even stronger, more innovative, greener and smarter," said Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM.
Here are the main actions that marked the year:
- Submission to the Ministry of Economy and Innovation (MEI), in partnership with Propulsion Québec, of an innovation zone project: La Cité de la mobilité durable (The City of Sustainable Mobility)
- Rollout of the rapid cargo distribution project, CargO2AI, in partnership with the Port of Montreal, developed by Ivado Labs and funded by Scale AI
- Inventory of available indoor and outdoor storage spaces in Greater Montreal
- Publication of bi-monthly newsletters about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Official launch of the Lean & Green certification project
- Fifth edition, and the first virtual edition, of the CargoM Career Day in Transportation and Logistics
- Design and updating of communication tools: brochures, website, graphic boards, etc.
- Publication of studies on the cold chain, Profilage de la chaîne froide du Grand Montréal et identification des opportunités d'affaires sur la chaîne du froid and freight transport in an urban environment, Examen des potentialités d'utilisation des infrastructures de transport collectif à des fins de transport de marchandises en milieu urbain
- Start of work on the professional truck driving immersion program, the Programme d'immersion professionnelle en camionnage (PIPC)
- Webinars and learning tools on Foreign Trade Zone programs
- Active participation as a member in numerous committees, including the Quebec government follow-up committee for the Sustainable Mobility Policy – 2030, the Conseil emploi metropole, the Board of Directors of the Greater Montreal Climate Fund, and the Transportation Committee of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal
To learn more, consult the CargoM 2020-2021 annual report by clicking here.
Board members for 2021-2022
|
Chair
|
Ms. Madeleine Paquin
|
President and CEO, Logistec Corporation
|
Vice-Chair
|
Mr. Michael Grier
|
Senior Vice President of Operations, Dorel Industries Inc.
|
Treasurer
|
Mr. Darren Reynolds
|
Director, Sales and Marketing Business Development,
Canadian National
|
Member of Executive Committee
|
Mr. Marc Cadieux
|
President and Chief Executive Officer, Quebec Trucking Association
|
Directors
|
Mr. Jason Brooks
|
Vice-President of Client Services, Mediterranean Shipping Company (Canada) Inc.
|
Mr. Thiago Campos
|
General Manager, CMA CGM Canada Inc.
|
Mr. Matthieu Casey
|
Director, Cargo Revenue Management and Business Strategy, Air Canada Cargo
|
Mr. Stéphane Chevigny
|
President, Intersand
|
Mr. Domenico Costantino
|
Director Route Development Transpacific Canada, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd.
|
Ms. Nathalie Drouin
|
Executive Director and Professor, KHEOPS - ESG UQÀM, École des sciences de la gestion
|
Mr. Guillaum W. Dubreuil
|
Director, Government and External Affairs, The CSL Group Inc.
|
Mr. Julien Dubreuil
|
General Manager, Termont Montreal Inc.
|
Mr. Michael Fratianni
|
President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership
|
Mr. Jacques Grégoire
|
Portfolio Manager, Fonds de solidarité FTQ
|
Mr. Martin Imbleau
|
President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Port Authority
|
Mr. Jordan Kajfasz
|
AVP Sales and Marketing, International Intermodal and Automotive, Canadian Pacific
|
Mr. Stéphane Lapierre
|
Vice President, Air Operations and Air Services Development, Aéroports de Montréal
|
Mr. Jean-Robert Lessard
|
Vice-President, Public Affairs, Groupe Robert
|
Mr. Charles Raymond
|
President and Chief Executive Officer, Ray-Mont Logistics
|
Mr. Martin Tessier
|
President, Maritime Employers Association
|
Mr. Laurent Tourigny
|
President, Trac-World Freight Services Inc.
|
Mr. Martin Trépanier
|
Director, CIRRELT, Université de Montréal
|
Mr. Patrick Turcotte
|
President, TYT Group
"I have been chairing the Board of Directors of CargoM since January, and my enthusiasm has been rewarded. The results achieved by the Cluster remain considerable and it is a joy to see the active involvement of our members, who generously support the full-time team. I take this opportunity to welcome the new directors who replaced their colleagues on our Board over the course of the year: Mr. Jason Brooks of MSC, Mr. Thiago Campos of CMA CGM, Mr. Domenico Costantino of Kuehne + Nagel, and Mr. Martin Imbleau of the Montreal Port Authority. Our directors' presence and influence make freight transport in Greater Montreal all the more efficient. CargoM brings together this vital industry in a shared goal to increase the global competitiveness of our supply chain," said Ms. Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Logistec Corporation and Chair of the CargoM Board of Directors.
About CargoM
Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents 120,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4 billion annually in economic benefits.
CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.
SOURCE Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal
For further information: CargoM, Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director, 514 508-2609, ext. 222, [email protected]
