CARGOJET WINS CARGO CHARTER OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc ("Cargojet or the Corporation" (TSX: CJT)) is incredibly proud to announce that Cargojet won "The Air Charter Association Cargo Charter Operator of the Year" at the 2024 Air Charter Excellence Awards held in London, England.

The Air Charter Association, a leading global trade association for aircraft charter companies, annually hosts the Air Charter Excellence Awards. These awards celebrate top achievements in the air charter industry, with winners selected through member votes and expert panel evaluations.

"This recognition reflects our team's hard work, dedication, and excellence—from our skilled pilots and ground crews to the tireless operations team working behind the scenes to deliver exceptional service. Thank you to every member of the Cargojet family, this is a testament to your hard work and dedication, remarks Pauline Dhillon, Co-CEO.

"This year has been a record year in terms of ad-hoc charter activity. Our focus to utilize capacity has allowed us to expand our global reach providing charter services internationally. We are grateful to our customers who trust us to operate on their behalf, your confidence inspires us to ensure we raise the bar in providing best in class air cargo services.", says Jamie Porteous, Co-CEO.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 41 aircraft.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

For further information, please contact investor relations at [email protected]