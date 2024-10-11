CARGOJET TO RELEASE 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. (TSX: CJT), a leader in the air cargo industry, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Monday, November 4th, 2024 after market close.

Jamie Porteous, Co-CEO, Pauline Dhillon, Co-CEO, Scott Calver, CFO, Sanjeev Maini, Vice President Finance of Cargojet will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results.

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following number(s) approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

Local Number: 416 340 2217 Toll-Free Number (Canada/US): 1 800 806 5484



Participant Passcode: 2447875#

Should you be unable to participate, an instant replay will be available until December 3rd, 2024, 23:59 by dialing:

Local Number: 905 694 9451 Toll-Free Number (Canada/US): 1 800 408 3053



Access Code: 7168442#

For any one-on-one calls please contact Scott Calver to coordinate timing.

We look forward to having you participate in our call.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

For Additional Information please contact: [email protected]