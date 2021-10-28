Cargojet Renews IATA's IOSA Registration

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Cargojet has recently renewed its International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration. IOSA is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. IOSA uses internationally recognized quality audit principles to conduct audits in a standardized and consistent manner.

IATA's mission is to represent, lead and serve the airline industry. Its members comprise some 290 of the world's leading passenger and cargo airlines - representing 83 percent of total air traffic. Cargojet is very proud to be the only Canadian air cargo carrier that is a full member of IATA.

"The audit is an in-depth look at the practices and standards of the airline with the end goal of meeting a common, worldwide standard for safety in everything we do, our audit team have once again done a tremendous job in working with the auditors to demonstrate conformance with IOSA standards" according to Dr. Ajay K. Virmani, President & CEO. "We fully support the continuous updating of standards to reflect regulatory revisions and the evolution of best practices within the worldwide airline industry under the continuing stewardship of IATA", adds Virmani.

We want to thank our team of dedicated professionals for their continuous efforts and dedication to Cargojet.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium overnight air cargo services and carries over 1,300,000 pounds of cargo each business night. Cargojet operates its network across North America each business night serving 15 major cities, and selected international destinations, utilizing a fleet of 28 all-cargo aircraft.

