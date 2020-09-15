Cargojet Recognized As a TSX30 Top-Performing stock for the Second Year In Row

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet") (TSX: CJT), Canada's most awarded cargo airline was recognized as the 10th best performing stock on the 2020 list of TSX30 by the Toronto Stock Exchange. This program launched in 2019 recognizing the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation.

"We are thrilled to be once again included in this prestigious list that recognizes Canada's best shareholder value creators. We have always followed a simple principle that the road to shareholder value goes through building a highly engaged workforce that is passionate about looking after our customers," says Ajay Virmani, President and CEO. "We have followed this guiding principle from the day one of our journey and it remains the foundation of everything we do. I would like to extend my sincerest thanks and gratitude to Team Cargojet for all of their efforts, hard work and dedication not only to Cargojet but to Canada during these times."

"This principle was once again tested as the COVID-19 pandemic hit individuals, families and businesses all around the world. After being declared as an essential service, Cargojet employees have worked tirelessly to keep Canada's supply chains and the e-Commerce packages moving while bringing millions of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE's) from around the globe to Canada to help our frontline healthcare workers. Our employees have been on the frontlines and are the real heroes with whom I proudly share this honour."

"We are mindful that this pandemic has also impacted some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. Therefore, in line with our core values of giving back, Cargojet recently announced a contribution of $2.5 million to Cargojet Foundation, with the goal of supporting pandemic and social justice initiatives," concluded Mr. Virmani:

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium overnight air cargo services and carries over 8,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network across North America each business night serving 15 major cities, and selected international destinations. Cargojet owns a fleet of 26 aircraft.

Notice on Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "should," "estimates," "expects," "believes," "indicates," "targeting," "suggests" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Reference should be made to the issuer's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulators, and it's most recent Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes thereto and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), for a summary of major risks. Actual results may materially differ from expectations, if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. The issuer assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason, other than as required by applicable securities laws. In the event the issuer does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the issuer will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

For further information: Pauline Dhillon, Chief Corporate Officer, Tel: (905) 501 7373, [email protected]

