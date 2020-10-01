Cargojet President & CEO Dr. Ajay K. Virmani Named Strategist of the Year and One of Canada's Top CEO's of the Year by Globe & Mail's Report on Business

"True to his entrepreneurial spirit, Ajay started Cargojet in the thick of 9/11 crisis and in less than 20 years turned it into an air-cargo powerhouse with recognition on the TMX 30 as one of Canada's top performing stocks two years running. Ajay has been the architect of building Canada's most efficient overnight air-network that has become the de-facto enabler of next-day e-Commerce. His bold and courageous leadership and relentless focus on employees and customers are at the heart of Cargojet's success. On behalf of the Cargojet Board, I congratulate Ajay on this remarkable recognition," said James Crane, Chair of the Board of Directors, Cargojet.

"I am honored to be named to this prestigious list of CEO's selected by the Globe and Mail. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated and hardworking team of professionals, who work day and night to ensure Canada's supply chain continues to service Canadians coast to coast. I am also thankful to our customers for their business, partnership and their continued trust and confidence in Cargojet," said Dr. Ajay Virmani.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carries over 1,300,000 pounds of cargo each business night. Cargojet operates its network across North America each business night, utilizing a fleet of all-cargo aircraft.

