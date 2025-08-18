Cargojet Retains ISO Certification

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) today announced that it has successfully retained its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Standard Accreditation for the twenty-third consecutive year. Cargojet remains the only air cargo carrier in Canada to consistently hold this certification.

"This accreditation reinforces Cargojet's commitment to delivering high-quality, safe, reliable, and timely service every day. It reflects the ongoing reviews and audits of our quality management systems to ensure they are effectively implemented. Most importantly, it is a testament to the dedication of our team, whose efforts consistently exceed customer expectations while upholding the highest standards, processes, and procedures," said Jamie B. Porteous and Pauline Dhillon, Co-CEOs of Cargojet.

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America. The company provides Dedicated, ACMI, and International Charter services and transports more than 25 million pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates a fleet consisting exclusively of Boeing aircraft.

