Cargojet Announces Timing of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) announced today that the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held in a virtual only format via live audio webcast on Tuesday March 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto time).

The virtual Meeting is being held in light of the unprecedented public health impact of the coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting, submit questions and vote, all in real time, online at https://web.lumiagm.com/262421544. Non-registered shareholders (being shareholders who hold their Cargojet voting shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting as guests, but guests will not be able to vote at the Meeting. Further details, including the business to be conducted at the Meeting and how to attend and vote at the virtual Meeting, will be available in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the Meeting, to be mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR in advance of the Meeting in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 27 Cargo aircraft. For further information, please contact:

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

For further information: Pauline Dhillon, Chief Corporate Officer, Tel: (905) 501-7373, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cargojet.com/

