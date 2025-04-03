CARGOJET ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. (TSX: CJT) ("Cargojet" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today at the offices of the Company at 2281 North Sheridan Way, Mississauga, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld (a) Dr. Ajay Virmani

(b) Arlene Dickinson

(c) Mary Traversy

(d) Brian Levitt

(e) Amos Kazzaz 7,940,794 (97.18%)

7,691,580 (94.13%)

7,896,844 (96.64%)

6,573,843 (80.45%)

7,951,686 (97.31%) 230,607 (2.82%)

479,821 (5.87%)

274,557 (3.36%)

1,597,558 (19.55%)

219,715 (2.69%)

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 41 aircraft.

