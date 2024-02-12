CARGOJET ANNOUNCES TIMING OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) announced today that the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at the Cargojet Offices – 2281 North Sheridan Way, Mississauga, Ontario. The meeting will be held on Thursday, April 11th, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America and select international destinations, providing dedicated, ACMI, CMI and international charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates it network with its own fleet of 41 aircraft.

