Cargojet Announces Timing of Annual General Meeting

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. (TSX: CJT) Cargojet announced today the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Stikeman Elliott LLP, 53rd Floor, 5300 Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, M5L 1B9, Toronto, Ontario on Monday, March 30t, 2020 at 1:00P.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium overnight air cargo services and carries over 8,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network across North America each business night serving 15 major cities, and selected international destinations. Cargojet owns a fleet of 26 aircraft.

