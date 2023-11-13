Cargojet Announces Leadership Transition and Appoints Co-CEOs

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) is pleased to announce a significant leadership transition. Effective January 1, 2024, Pauline Dhillon, currently serving as Chief Corporate Officer, and Jamie Porteous, currently Chief Strategy Officer, will be appointed Co-Chief Executive Officers (Co-CEOs) and Dr. Ajay Virmani, currently serving as CEO, will be appointed Executive Chairman.

Pauline Dhillon and Jamie Porteous have been integral executive members of the Cargojet team since its inception 22 years ago. Their commitment, extensive industry knowledge, and visionary leadership have played pivotal roles in Cargojet's growth and success.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Pauline Dhillon and Jamie Porteous as Co-CEOs of Cargojet," said Dr. Ajay Virmani, Executive Chairman. "Their complementary skillset, long-standing dedication to our organization along with unwavering focus on our team, customers, and stakeholders makes them the ideal strategic successors to lead us into a new era of innovation and growth while continuing to provide a seamless service to our customers".

This strategic decision reflects our confidence in these talented individuals who, working collaboratively, have been instrumental in shaping Cargojet's journey and further reinforces our commitment to provide the highest level of service and reliability to our customers.

As Co-CEOs, Pauline Dhillon and Jamie Porteous will continue to work hand-in-hand and drive the company's vision, mission, and strategic initiatives, ensuring that Cargojet remains at the forefront of the air cargo industry while upholding the core values and culture.

Pauline Dhillon is a founding member of the Cargojet team and has been with the company from Day One. Pauline has been an integral part of Cargojet's growth journey over the past 22 years and over this period, she has led several functions with increasing responsibility including Marketing, Brand, Government Relations, Human Resources, Legal, Facilities, Operational Efficiency and Commercial operations, leading up to her current role as Chief Corporate Officer. Pauline currently oversees all aspects of support functions as well as ground operations globally.

Jamie B. Porteous is also a founding member of the Cargojet team and has been with the company from Day One. Jamie also has been an integral part of Cargojet's growth journey over the past 22 years and has been instrumental in helping grow Cargojet from a startup to the air-cargo leader. Jamie has served in many roles including Sales, Customer Relations, Commercial Strategy, Operations, Network Planning and Design, and Investor Relations, and more recently as the Chief Strategy Officer.

" We are excited and humbled by this opportunity," remarked Pauline Dhillon. "Our focus remains on safely delivering excellence in air cargo solutions for our customers while staying true to our corporate culture and founding principles. Teamwork by our dedicated professionals prides itself on putting customers first in everything we do at Cargojet."– Pauline Dhillon

Jamie Porteous added, "Cargojet's legacy is built on innovation and a relentless commitment to reliability and outstanding customer service. We are fully committed to continue to provide long-term value to our customers, our shareholders and to our employees."

Cargojet looks forward to the continued support of our valued customers, partners, and stakeholders as we embark on this new chapter in our journey. Together, with Pauline Dhillon and Jamie Porteous at the helm, we are confident in our ability to set new standards and reach even greater heights in the air cargo industry.

